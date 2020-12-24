ELKMONT — Lauderdale County swept a pair of basketball games at Elkmont on Tuesday, with the girls winning 62-48 and the boys winning 64-58.
In the boys game, Layton Smith, Hunter Broadway and Jayce Teeples each had 11 points for Elkmont.
Mykell Murrah added 10 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 15-11 after one quarter and 30-21 at the half.
Holden Stanfield and Brodey Lentz each had 14 points for Lauderdale County. Eric Fuqua scored 11.
Tylee Thomas led Elkmont's girls with 15 points. Maggie Gant scored 11.
Ruthie Smith poured in a game-high 25 points for Lauderdale County, while Shila Marks added 14 points.
