Lay of the land
The Red Devils drop to Class 3A this season after competing in Class 4A for two years. Elkmont is the 17th largest school in 3A with an average daily attendance of 267.05. Region rival East Lawrence is the largest school in 3A with 282.90 students.
Elkmont will compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Danville, East Lawrence, Clements, Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell. The Red Devils' non-region opponents are Randolph, at Ardmore, at Lexington and Hanceville.
Head coach
Duane Wales is starting his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater. His combined record is 4-26.
Last season
Elkmont went 1-9 with a 16-14 win over Lexington. The Red Devils averaged 8.6 points a game on offense while allowing an average of 51.5 points on defense.
Last three seasons
It’s been a rough last three years for the Red Devils with a 4-26 record that includes a forfeit from Deshler in 2018.
Words to grow on
“We are excited to be back in Class 3A,” Wales said. “We are in a competitive region with no clear favorite. We can be competitive and win some games. When it comes to making the playoffs, I say why not us?”
Quarterback
Junior Rowe Allen (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) is the returning starter. After breaking his leg as a freshman, Allen returned late last season. Because of his throwing ability, the Red Devils are switching to the spread.
“He does a great job throwing the ball and we need to take advantage of that,” Wales said.
Offense
After averaging just 8.6 points a game last season, the Red Devils could use a spark on this side of the ball. They may have found it with some improved speed. Three players broke the 4.5-second mark in the 40-yard dash over the summer.
“The guys have been working hard this summer,” Wales said. “When we had the three break the 4.5 mark, it was like a big win for the team. We haven’t had much to cheer about lately and this was something to get excited about.”
The three players were junior Ryan Boyd and seniors Hunter Broadway and Colby Murphy. All three will be passing targets for Allen and have key roles in the defensive backfield.
Expected to handle most of the rushing duties are Nick Chambless (5-9, 144, Soph.) and Brent Harville (5-7, 166, Fr.). The offensive line is led by left tackle Bryse Blade (6-1, 327, Jr.).
“Last season we had a lot of young kids get playing time,” Wales said. “We expect it to pay dividends this season.”
Defense
The Red Devils are looking for big improvements at stopping opponents. The defense allowed a school-record 515 points.
“Last year we played so many young people that they had to think too much about what they were supposed to do,” Wales said. “This year they should understand our defense better and be more reactive.”
The heart of the defense is three-year starter Clay Boley (6-0, 186, Soph.) at middle linebacker. Braxton Cox (5-8, 150, Sr.) returns at outside linebacker. Two possible starters at defensive end are Brandon Clem (5-11, 205, Soph.) and Chase Haggermaker (5-9, 153, Jr.).
Must-see games
Nothing would be better than getting the season started on a winning note. The Red Devils host Randolph on Friday. On Aug. 28, they travel to Ardmore for the 75th meeting in that Limestone County rivalry.
Final word
“Elkmont is my home and I’m tickled to death to be the head football coach here,” Wales said. “I feel like we are moving in the right direction. I am ready for these kids to experience some success on the football field. They deserve it.”
