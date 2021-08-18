Lay of the land
Michael Pendergrast is the new head coach at Elkmont. He replaces Duane Wales, who was 5-35 in four seasons.
The Red Devils compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Danville, East Lawrence, Clements, Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell.
---
Head coach
Pendergrast comes to Elkmont from Lee-Huntsville where he was an assistant coach. He previously was an assistant coach at Austin.
---
Last season
Elkmont went 1-9 last season. The win came in the season finale over Hanceville, 45-36. The Red Devils averaged 19.9 points on offense while allowing 58.6 on defense.
---
Last three seasons
It’s been a rough last three years for the Red Devils with 4-26 record that includes a forfeit win over Deshler in 2018.
---
Words to grow on
“The community support has been great,” Pendergrast said. “Everyone is excited about the program moving forward. These kids are tough and working hard.”
---
Quarterback
Rowe Allen is back for his senior season. He got experience from last season after missing two seasons due to a broken leg.
“Having an experienced quarterback should really make a difference,” Pendergrast said.
---
Offense
Senior Mykell Murrah is back on the field for the first time since the seventh grade.
“I really like the energy I’ve seen from our team,” Murrah said. “Our senior class wants to push Elkmont football in the right direction.”
Murrah will line up mostly at wide receiver, but getting his hands on the ball as often as possible will be key.
“Mykell’s got game-changing ability,” Pendergrast said. “I wish we had four more of him.”
---
Defense
Two names to watch for on defense are senior linebacker Kaden Jackson and senior defensive back Ryan Boyd.
“For us to improve on either side of the ball, we have to get stronger and that means we have to be winners in the weight room,” Pendergrast said. “Lack of strength and speed is a problem, but I’ve already seen some improvement in the short time I’ve been at Elkmont.”
---
Must-see games
The Red Devils open the Pendergrast era Friday at Randolph. The next game is the annual grudge match with Ardmore. It will be the 76th meeting. Ardmore has won the last six.
---
Final word
“My goal has been to be a head coach someday,” Pendergrast said. “Elkmont is the opportunity I’ve wanted. They allowed me to hire five new assistant coaches and we also have a full-time strength coach. I’m excited about the future.”
