--
Lay of the land
Chris Bunio enters his first season as Elkmont's head coach. He replaces Michael Pendergrast, who went 0-10 in his only year in the position.
The Red Devils will compete in Class 3A, Region 8 with Clements, Colbert Heights, Colbert County, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill and Phil Campbell.
Elkmont returns only five seniors and three starters from last year’s team.
“This is basically a brand-new team and they’re trying to learn a whole lot and do a whole lot,” Bunio said. “We just know in time it’s only going to get better.”
The Red Devils’ most recent playoff appearance came in 2014.
---
Head coach
Bunio served as an assistant coach at Chelsea in 2021. He was offensive coordinator at Haleyville in 2020. Elkmont is his third head coaching stint.
After one year at Briarfield Academy (Louisiana), where he was also athletic director, he coached for three seasons at Clinton Christian (Mississippi). He began his coaching career as varsity offensive coordinator/head JV coach at Trinity Episcopal in Natchez, Mississippi, for two years.
Bunio was a quarterback in high school at John Carroll in Birmingham. He continued his playing career at Mississippi College.
---
Last season
Elkmont scored 9.1 points per game and allowed 44.1 per contest and was outscored 288-65 in six region games. The Red Devils’ opponents had a combined record of 61-48.
---
Last three seasons
Wins have been scarce for the Red Devils with two wins in 30 games the past three seasons.
---
Words to grow on
“On good teams the coaches lead but on elite teams the players lead,” Bunio said. “They had to come together in terms of what they hoped to accomplish. What did they want out of playing football? What did they need to do in order to get there? We pretty much have just told them to set the standard for what you want to accomplish.”
---
Quarterback
Bunio said junior Cole Holt has shown leadership potential at quarterback.
“He’s one of those guys that he’s the first one there, the last one out,” Bunio said. “Doesn’t miss anything, works his butt off and pushes others to do the same.”
---
Offense
“Offensively we’ll be spread. We’ll have a good mixture of cadences, unbalanced formations and try to change the tempo a little bit,” Bunio said.
Along with Holt, senior center Hunter Fielding will also be counted on for leadership.
“Like (Holt), he’s here every day. He takes it serious,” Bunio said. "He’s also a vocal leader.”
---
Defense
Senior Nick Chambless and junior Bryson Broadway are prominent players on defense heading into the season.
“Defensively, we’ve kind of had to base it off our personnel,” Bunio said. “As of right now we’re running a 3-3 stack. The main thing about that is just trying to teach them to be aggressive and to be confident, know their assignment and play at a high speed.”
---
Must-see games
Elkmont hosts Sheffield in Thursday’s season opener. The Red Devils will begin region play at Phil Campbell on Sept. 1. Road games at Ardmore (Sept. 23) and Clements (Oct. 6) also highlight the schedule.
---
Final word
“I like the challenge of trying to change the culture and mindset and trying to turn around a program to make it successful again,” Bunio said. “That’s a lot of work, but it's fun.”
