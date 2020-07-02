When it comes to high school football, success can vary.
Some schools bubble over with one winning season after another. Other schools find winning seasons as rare as catching a falling star.
Elkmont football fits more into the second category. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website, Elkmont since its first team in 1922 has won 33 percent of its games.
Since 1960, the Red Devils have had six winless seasons. Since 1976, Elkmont has won three region championships.
Those numbers just make the 1979 season at Elkmont even more special. Coach Perry Noojin’s team went undefeated in the regular season. Red Devils’ running back Johnny Stephens was The Daily’s small school Player of the Year.
“We had a bunch of good athletes on that team,” Stephens said. “We were not just good athletes. We were rough, tough country boys who worked hard.”
Stephens was one of leaders of that team. He received the most votes in The Daily’s contest to decide the favorite Player of the Year in Class 1A-4A before 2000.
“It’s an honor to still be remembered after all these years,” Stephens said. “Looking back you never forget a season like that. We still get together and talk about it.”
According to Stephens, the players on that Elkmont team in 1979 included Woody Nye, Eddie Shores, Mark Turner, Mark Stephens, Jimmy Kinney, Dexter Pittman, Roger Brown, Dale Witherspoon, Danny Anderson, Dennis Pressnell, Wendell Strong, Lantry Davis, Anthony Lewis, Marty Allen, Steve Bates and Paul Jacobs
High school football in 1979 was a little different from what it is today. It was what Stephens likes to call “blood and guts football” where defenses dominated.
Elkmont allowed just 6.9 points a game that season. There were three shutouts and five other games where opponents scored seven points or less.
“We beat East Limestone (14-6) and they came into the game averaging over 300 yards rushing,” Stephens said. “We held them to minus yards rushing.”
The Elkmont offense averaged 21.4 points a game. Stephens was the No. 1 running back in an offense that rarely threw the ball.
“We knew if we got the lead first, we were going to win the game,” Stephens said.
Unfortunately for Elkmont, the Red Devils never could get the lead in the school’s first ever playoff game. It was a home game vs. Lexington with the Golden Bears winning 24-0.
Stephens and Turner were both second-team All-State selections by the Birmingham Post-Herald.
Football has remained a big part of Stephens’ life. He was an assistant coach at Tanner when the Rattlers made three trips to the Class 2A state championship game in 2011-2013. The Rattlers took home the state championship trophy in 2012 and 2013.
Stephens’ sons Landon and Hayden had big roles in that three-year run that saw Tanner post a 41-2 record. Landon was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2011. Hayden was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2013. He was also the Most Valuable Player in the 2A championship game.
Both Landon and Hayden advanced to the finals of The Daily Player of the Year since 2000 contest. Landon is an assistant coach at West Morgan. Hayden died in 2018 at age 23 due to complications from an enlarged heart.
“Football has been very enjoyable to me in my life,” Stephens said. “Watching Landon and Hayden play football for so many years and be so successful gave me one of the greatest joys of my life.”
