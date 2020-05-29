Three weeks ago, Brandon Turner got what he thought was an unusual question from a co-worker after arriving at work.
“He asked if I knew I was in a contest,” Turner said. “I didn’t know what he was talking about.”
Turner is a sergeant with the Athens Police Department. After a little investigating, Turner discovered he was in The Daily’s online contest for Favorite Class 1A-4A Baseball Player of the Year in the 2000s. Turner, who played at Elkmont, was the Player of the Year in 2001.
“To tell you the truth, I didn’t remember being Player of the Year,” Turner said. “When I checked the voting results online, I guess it clicked on the competitiveness in me. I was way down in the voting.”
Turner shared the voting on Facebook. He got friends and family, especially his sister Donna, involved. He was fifth headed into the semifinals behind four players from Athens Bible.
In the finals, Turner beat out a couple of players from West Morgan for the championship. Turner finished with 517 votes to 400 for Parker Henson and 245 for Trey Mathis.
The online win for a performance in 2001 was maybe even more impressive when one considers that Facebook and Twitter weren’t around when Turner played. Facebook was created in 2004 and Twitter in 2006.
“I just want to thank everyone who voted for me,” Turner said. “It’s really cool to be remembered.”
Turner was a three-sport athlete at Elkmont. He was the starting quarterback and safety for head coach Tommy Hunter. As good as he was, Turner was not the best player on the team his junior season. That honor went to Michael Boley, who was a first-team All-State selection.
Boley went on to play at Southern Miss and nine years in the NFL. He got a Super Bowl championship ring after his New York Giants beat New England, 21-17, in 2012.
“We both started at safety on defense,” Turner said. “A lot of the times Michael would move up to the line right before the ball was snapped. Nobody could stop him.”
Few pitchers could stop Turner from getting on base in the spring of 2001. He hit .590 that season with nine home runs, 35 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. His batting average is the third highest in state history with a minimum of 100 at bats.
“I remember in our last game we were playing East Limestone in the county tournament,” Turner said. “The coaches had been keeping up with my average and knew I was close to 100 at bats.
“We went to the last inning and I needed one at bat to make 100. We had our final at bat and I’m due up fourth. We had a guy walk and I got to hit. I popped up to end the game. We lost, but I got my 100th at bat and to make the record book.”
Today, Turner’s .590 is behind Ajay Snow of Leroy, who hit .651 (71 of 109) in 2011, and Drew Miller of G.W. Long, who hit .605 (75 of 124) in 1997.
When Turner was not patrolling center field for the Elkmont Red Devils, he could be found on the pitching mound. In that 2001 season, he went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA.
The baseball career was supposed to continue at Snead State Community College, but a wrist injury suffered the summer before reporting to college caused issues.
“I had surgery on the wrist before I got to Snead,” Turner said. “It was supposed to be OK to play when I got there, but I lost the pop in my bat. I couldn’t hit a ball out even in batting practice.
“They wanted me to try pitching, but my elbow really bothered me after high school and still does today.”
Turner has been with the Athens Police Department for 15 years. He had his wife Brooke have a 22-month-old son named Beckham.
