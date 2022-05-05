PHIL CAMPBELL — The Elkmont baseball team guaranteed itself one more day of baseball — perhaps more if everything goes right today.
The Red Devils can thank Curtis Hobbs for that.
Hobbs threw a two-hitter, and Elkmont beat Phil Campbell 6-2 in Game 2 to even the Class 3A quarterfinals series on Wednesday.
The Bobcats won the opener 5-3. Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
The winner plays either Lauderdale County or Piedmont in the semifinals. Phil Campbell is the defending Class 3A champion.
Hobbs only struck out four, but allowed just six baserunners. His only costly mistake was giving up an RBI double to Kyle Pace in the top of the fourth inning.
But even that threat was snuffed out. Pace was doubled up when Hunter Baker lined out to Shane Boger at first.
The Bobcats scored their final run on a passed ball in the seventh.
Elkmont (19-12) scored the first three runs of the game on an RBI single by Ty Roberts in the first, and a passed ball and an RBI single from Ryan Boyd — the first of three on the night — in the second.
Boys also had RBI hits in the fourth and sixth innings, while Chance Pepper contributed a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Jack Thomas reached base twice and scored twice in the nightcap.
Cole Pace struck out four and surrendered eight hits in six innings for Phil Campbell (28-7).
The Bobcats took the first game thanks in part to an error from the Red Devils.
A high throw from Thomas at third base in the third inning allowed two runs to score. Thomas had been trying to throw out Sage Raper. The error allowed Jacob Barnwell and Bryant Anthony to touch home.
Phil Campbell didn’t trail after that.
Mason Swinney hit a two-run triple off the center field wall in the fifth. He also drove in a run on a groundout in the first.
Swinney’s triple was the second of the game for the Bobcats after one from Raper.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, couldn't do much against Cam Habada despite taking an early lead. The Phil Campbell starter threw a five-hitter and struck out seven.
Two of Elkmont’s three runs were the result of the home team’s mistakes. Habada was called for a balk in the first, which allowed Boyd to score. A Barnwell throwing error in the seventh brought home Pepper.
Ty Roberts had the only RBI for the Red Devils on a sacrifice fly in the first to make it 2-0.
That lack of production wasted a competitive start from Mykell Murrah. He struck out 11 to four walks. Three of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
