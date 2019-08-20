Stars in the spotlight
Luke Claunch is going to be the center of Elkmont’s defense at middle linebacker. He is a multi-year starter that will be counted on to make plays for the Red Devils.
Lay of the Land
Elkmont competes in Class 4A, Region 8 with Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, West Limestone and Wilson. The Red Devils open the region schedule with a home game against Deshler before traveling to West Limestone. Their non-region opponents are Clements, Ardmore, Lexington and Falkville.
Head coach
Duane Wales is in his third season as the Red Devils head coach. He is an Elkmont graduate who also coached at Clements and Ardmore. Wales has a 3-17 record so far.
“I’m very comfortable with the community and know a lot of the folks here,” Wales said. “I feel just real settled now going into my third year. I have my feet under me.”
Last season
Elkmont went 2-8, including a forfeit win over Deshler. The Red Devils gave up 43.4 points per game while scoring 9.6 points on offense.
Last three seasons
Elkmont has won three games in the last three years. The Red Devils last playoff appearance came in 2014 under coach Sean Holt. That was also Elkmont’s last winning season at 8-3.
Words to grow on
“We have 34 players on the roster and 24 of them are 9th and 10th graders,” Wales said. “The good thing is I have confidence in those guys. They work hard and show up. They’ve proven they want the opportunity.”
Quarterback
Rowe Allen and Ty Roberts will battle for the starting quarterback position after Davis Hobbs graduated. Whoever doesn't win is expected to start at another skill position and be a large part of the offense.
Offense
Allen and Roberts will be key depending on who wins the quarterback position. Jonah Smith and Kaden Jackson will also run the ball. Claunch, Benji Hanback, Jesse Hicklen and Colby Scroggins are all seniors that will anchor the offensive line.
“If they get movement up front, we think we can have a great running game,” Wales said. “That will give our quarterback time to throw when we choose to.”
Defense
Along with Claunch, Jackson will be a key player at linebacker for the Red Devils. Smith will be paired with Jackson. Seth Coffman and Drake Black will be the leaders in the secondary.
“I think our defense is going to be a good, hard-hitting defense,” Wales said. “We’re going to be playing a lot of young guys.”
Must see games
The Red Devils travel to Clements for the first game of the season. This matchup goes all the way back to 1950. Clements currently has the series lead at 29-28, but Elkmont has scored 1,089 points to Clements’ 958 points. Clements has won the last three meetings.
Final word
“Overall, the whole team is doing a really good job preparing for the season,” Wales said. “That’s what I’ve been preaching to them. It’s not just about playing the games. It’s about preparing in the spring and the summer to play Clements on Aug. 23.”
— Matthew Speakman
