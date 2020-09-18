ELKMONT — Lauderdale County rushed for 708 yards in a 69-9 rout of Elkmont as Kameron Jones scored four touchdowns and Daniel White added three.
The 708 rushing yards is the second-highest total in state history, according to the AHSAA record book. Parrish rushed for 806 yards in a 2003 win over Hubbertville to set the state record. The national rushing record for a single game is held by Meadville Area (Pennsylvania), which rushed for 1,005 yards against DuBois in 2015.
White had touchdown runs of 50, 44 and 75 yards and finished with 278 yards for the Tigers (4-1, 2-1 Region 8). Jones finished with 179 yards and among his four TDs were runs of 65 and 39 yards. Jaylon Byrd added 92 rushing yards and Eric Fuqua had 91, including a 58-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers scored 35 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout after leading 27-6 at halftime.
Micah Christiansen and John McIntyre also had touchdowns runs against winless Elkmont.
