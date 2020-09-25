LEXINGTON — A 21-0 first quarter lead by the Golden Bears was more than Elkmont could overcome Friday night in a 63-14 non-region loss.
Rowe Allen helped put the Red Devils on the board with a rushing touchdown and the 2-point conversion in the second quarter. He added another touchdown in the third.
Elkmont (0-6) travels to East Lawrence for a region game on Friday.
