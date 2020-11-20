FLORETTE – It was all Priceville in the meeting between the girls teams on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won 50-24. Priceville led 25-9 at halftime.
Zoey Benson topped the scoring for Priceville (3-1) with 12 points. Jenna Walker scored nine and Brianna Marquette had seven.
Bronwyn Borden led Brewer with 10 points. Hope West scored eight.
• Hartselle boys 63, Hazel Green 56: Brody Peebles scored 25 points and the Tigers stayed undefeated with a win at Hazel Green.
Hartselle (5-0) led 37-31 at halftime. Peebles had 17 points at intermission. The Tigers were up 53-44 after three quarters.
Luke Ward had 11 points for Hartselle. Ryan Dunn added 10. Hazel Green hit 21 of 31 free throws compared to three for three for Hartselle.
Danville boys 65, Lindsay Lane 35: Kohl Randolph scored 18 points to lead the Hawks to victory. He was joined by KJ Melson with 16 and Dylan Parker with 10. Danville led 33-13 at halftime.
• Hazel Green girls 47, Hartselle 28: The visiting Tigers trailed 27-10 at halftime. Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with 11 points. Hailey Holshouser had 10.
Hartselle played without leading scorer Masyn Marchbanks who was out with a foot injury.
• Elkmont girls 63, East Lawrence 29: Maggie Gant scored 15 points to lead the undefeated Red Devils. Elkmont (4-0) led 28-16 at halftime. Elkmont got 10 points each from Ella Beddingfield and Morgan Morris.
Ashkea Foster scored 11 to lead East Lawrence.
• West Morgan Boys 71, Brewer 65: Sophomore Carson Muse scored 28 points to lead the Rebels to victory on Tuesday. Muse was joined in double figures by teammate Dyllan Ward with 16. West Morgan led 41-30 at halftime.
Tamarian Watkins topped Brewer with 19 points. His teammates Dawson Lindsey and Mann McLemore each had 17 points.
• Brewer girls 46, West Morgan 37: Hope West had 14 points and Bronwyn Borden had 11 for the Patriots on Tuesday. Brandy Hernandez led West Morgan with seven points.
