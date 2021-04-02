Elkmont girls basketball coach Sam Wallace knew his third season was going to be an improvement over 2019-2020.
In the first quarter of the first game of his second season at Elkmont, Wallace saw his starting point guard and his No. 2 point guard both go down with season-ending knee injuries.
The Red Devils finished that season 3-26. So the bar was pretty low to show improvement, but Wallace’s team cleared the bar by a long way with a 21-10 record.
Wallace is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Girls Coach of the Year.
“It wasn’t because of me. It was because we have really, really good kids,” Wallace said. “It was 95% players and, if I had anything to do with it, it was maybe 5%.
“This season was like a culture change for us. The kids expect to be good and they want to win trophies. Each day they work to be better. Our kids are the best thing about our program.”
Wallace is the first Elkmont coach to be named The Daily’s Coach of the Year since Elkmont boys coach Garth Garris in 2012. The only Elkmont player to ever be named Player of the Year was Terry Williams in 1980. He went on to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Everybody goes through adversity like we did last year,” Wallace said. “It is how we choose to deal with it that makes a difference. You can pout or grow from it. We chose to grow, and it paid off with a blessed season.”
It doesn’t hurt to have some talent. Seniors Maggie Gant and Emeril Hand were the top rebounders. Freshman Thea Hamlin led the way at point guard. Sophomore Tylee Thomas hit over 100 3-point field goals. Junior Morgan Morris was perhaps the team’s top defender.
Three players coming off the bench this season should have bigger roles next season. They are junior Meredith Christ and sophomores Abbie Broadway and Ella Beddingfield.
“We like shooting the 3 and going for layups,” Wallace said. “Next season we’ll be more guard oriented. I’m excited about the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.