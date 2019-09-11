ESPN basketball analyst Christy Thomaskutty will be the featured speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Aspire More on Oct. 1 at Decatur High.
Thomaskutty was an All-State player at Brewer and played college basketball at Tulane. She later coached in college before joining ESPN. She also works for the SEC Network.
The event is free to the public. Donations are welcomed. Large groups, especially teams, are asked to register at nwalfca.org. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided for groups that register.
For more information, contact Nicole Vaughn at 256-318-6936 or 256-765-0313.
