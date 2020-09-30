OAKVILLE — Jesse Owens Classic cross-country race returns for its 22nd annual installment this weekend.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
"We're excited this year to have five states that will be included," said Stanley Johnson, who helps organize the race with the Jesse Owens Runners Club. "Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Florida will all be represented."
Teams from more states typically compete in the Jesse Owens Classic, but they don't usually have to deal with a COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our numbers our down, and we expected that," Johnson said. "But we still have around 3,000 runners and 170 schools that are registered."
Local residents of Lawrence County aren't taking the race for granted, especially since they were unsure if they would be able to have a season just two months ago.
"Just a few months ago, we didn't even know if we'd have a season, and now here we are getting to host the first race of October," said Johnson. "A lot of people around the community, not just those that are associated with a runner, are excited."
A step up in competition
Johnson will be doing more than organizing the race this weekend. He will be coaching the Lawrence County Red Devils.
The Red Devils are the top ranked team in 5A coming in. However, Johnson knows the competition will be steeper than anything they've faced thus far.
"I feel really good about our team and how they've performed so far this season," he said. "But the level of competition at this race will be kicked up to a whole new level."
Several of the best runners in Lawrence County and Alabama will be running this weekend, and that includes Red Devil runner Katie Mae Coan. Just a seventh grader, Coan is nationally ranked as an individual runner.
Johnson expects good performances from Coan and the rest of his boys and girls teams.
"Luckily, this team isn't satisfied," he said. "They realize we have a lot of teams breathing down our neck."
Lawrence County will be in action Saturday morning with the other 5A-7A schools. The first race is set to start at 8:15 a.m.
The small-school races, Class 1A-4A, will be Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Full schedule of times, as well as any COVID-19 protocols, can be found at al.milesplit.com.
