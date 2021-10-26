State tournament lineup

The volleyball state tournament is being played today-Thursday at the CrossPlex in Birmingham with championship matches at the Bill Harris Arena. Tickets are $12. Here are the first matches for area teams:

Class 6A: Athens vs. St. Paul’s at 10:30 a.m. today with semifinals at 4 p.m. State championship on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Class 5A: Brewer vs. Pike Road, East Limestone vs. Sylacauga, Lawrence County vs. Providence Christian at noon today with semifinals at 6 p.m. State championship match Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A: West Morgan vs. LAMP at noon on Wednesday with semifinals at 5 p.m. State championship on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Class 3A: Danville vs. Catholic-Montgomery at 1:30 p.m. today with semifinals at 6 p.m. State championship match on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A: Hatton vs. Ariton at 9 a.m. today with semifinals at 4 p.m. State championship match on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Class 1A: Lindsay Lane vs. Sweet Water at 9 a.m. on Wednesday with semifinals at 3 p.m. State championship match on Thursday at 10 a.m.