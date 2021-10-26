A lot of excitement and drama comes together in Birmingham today with the start of the high school volleyball state tournament.
Eight area teams are representing their schools in the quest to bring home Alabama High School Athletic Association state championship trophies.
The formula for getting one of those blue trophies looks pretty simple. Teams just need to win three matches over two days, but the challenge of championship competition makes it anything but simple.
Three of the area schools competing at the CrossPlex this week have volleyball state championships on their resume. Danville was the last to do it with the Hawks winning in 2014. The star player on that team was Sydni Franklin, who is now a Danville assistant coach.
Lawrence County won state championships in 1977, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999. Hatton brought home state championship trophies in 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993.
Competition begins today for teams in Class 6A, 5A, 3A and 2A with the finals on Wednesday. Class 4A, 1A and 7A teams start on Wednesday with finals on Thursday.
Here is a look at each area team’s path to the championship match. Rankings are from the final poll compiled by al.com:
--
Class 6A
Six of the eight teams in this bracket ended the season ranked. No. 10 Athens opens with No. 4 St. Paul’s. The winner faces either No. 5 Saraland or No. 8 Hazel Green in the semifinals. Expect defending champion Mountain Brook, ranked No. 2, or No. 3 Homewood to be waiting in the finals.
Mountain Brook beat Athens 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 in the North Super Regional championship match.
Athens features one of the top players in the state in Jillian Vickers.
--
Class 5A
Three of the eight teams are local with No. 6 East Limestone, No. 7 Lawrence County and unranked Brewer.
Unfortunately for seven of the teams, No. 1 Bayside Academy is there. The Admirals have won 19 straight state championships. The private school in Daphne is classified as 3A, but its success in volleyball has moved it up to 5A.
Brewer opens with No. 8 Pike Road. The winner advances to a probable semifinal matchup with Bayside. East Limestone and Lawrence County could collide in the semifinals. East opens with Sylacauga. Lawrence County has No. 4 Providence Christian.
East Limestone beat Brewer 3-1 in the North Super Regional finals. Brewer beat Lawrence County 3-2 in the semifinals. Lawrence County beat Ramsay 3-2 to take third place.
Lawrence County has one of the top players in the state in senior Anna Clare Hutto.
--
Class 4A
West Morgan is back at state for the first time in four years and the first time in Class 4A.
Alesha Hutto’s Rebels made it to the 3A semifinals three times only to be denied by Bayside Academy.
No. 9 West Morgan opens with unranked LAMP of Montgomery. The semifinal matchup could be with No. 4 Westminster Christian of Huntsville, which plays Northside.
The top half of the bracket is loaded with No. 1 and three-time defending state champion Montgomery Academy vs. unranked Good Hope and No. 2 Madison County vs. No. 5 St. Michael.
In the North Super Regional, West Morgan beat No. 3 Deshler 3-0 to qualify for state. Madison County beat West Morgan 3-1 in the semifinals. Westminster beat Madison County 3-1 in the finals. West Morgan defeated Good Hope 3-0 to take third place.
--
Class 3A
No. 5 Danville gets a tough draw to open with in No. 1 Catholic-Montgomery. The winner advances to play either No. 8 Plainview or unranked Hale County.
The top of the bracket features No. 2 and defending state champion Trinity Presbyterian vs. No. 4 Geraldine and No. 7 Fyffe vs. unranked Houston Academy.
After sweeping Hokes Bluff and Pleasant Valley in the first two rounds of the regional, Fyffe beat Danville 3-1 in the semifinals and Plainview in the finals. Danville beat Geraldine 3-1 to take third place.
--
Class 2A
The top six ranked teams in this classification are in the final eight competing at the CrossPlex. No. 5 Hatton opens with No. 6 Ariton. The winner plays either No. 4 Spring Garden or unranked Orange Beach.
The other half of the bracket has No. 1 G.W. Long vs. No. 3 Sand Rock. No. 2 and defending state champion Addison plays unranked Washington County.
Hatton swept its way to the semifinals where the Hornets beat Spring Garden 3-1. Addison then beat Hatton 3-1 in the regional finals.
--
Class 1A
No. 7 Lindsay Lane opens with unranked Sweet Water. Next up will be the winner of No. 1 Donoho vs. No. 5 Kinston.
The two matches in the top part of the bracket have No. 3 and defending state champion Bayshore Christian vs. No. 9 Marion County and unranked Ragland vs. unranked Woodland.
Donoho swept through the North Super Regional without losing a game. The Falcons beat Lindsay Lane 3-0 in the semifinals. Lindsay Lane beat Ragland 3-0 in the consolation match for third place.
