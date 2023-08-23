Lay of the land
Falkville is in Class 2A, Region 8 with Hatton, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown.
--
Head coach
Falkville enters its third season under head coach Seth Ward. The Blue Devils are 11-11 with one playoff appearance in two seasons under Ward.
--
Last season
Falkville (7-5, 4-2) finished second in Class 2A, Region 8 and advanced to the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
--
Words to grow on
Despite losing several key players, Falkville is looking to reload quickly.
"We have a deep 10th-grade class and there's a lot of talent coming up," Ward said. "Obviously they lack varsity experience. But we're excited about what they can do."
--
Quarterback
Falkville has to replace quarterback Caden Burnett, who threw for 2,180 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 558 yards and nine touchdowns.
Replacing him will be Landon Powers, a junior. In addition to being the backup quarterback last year, Powers has started at other positions. He's also started a few games at quarterback due to injury.
Now he's the main guy.
"He's one of the most talented players that I've ever had at the position," Ward said. "He's done a good job of understanding what his role is now. He's the quarterback and that's a very important position. You have a lot of eyes on you.
"He's developed and we're excited about what he can do. The sky's the limit really."
--
Offense
In addition to Burnett, Falkville will have to replace Isaiah Warnick, the Daily's 2022 1A-4A player of the year who had 1,129 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns on offense and 11 interceptions on defense.
"We have some really talented skill guys, but they're young," Ward said.
Kole Fitzgerald is the top returning receiver and will also spend time in the backfield. Denver Comstock is a talented running back who showed flashes before getting hurt early a season ago. He's now healthy and will spend time at both running back and receiver.
Ryan Childers, Logan Fowler and Jackson Edmonson will also play at receiver.
Malachi Collett will play running back.
The Blue Devils also lost four starters along the offensive line, however, they do return Trey Hemming and Bryant Owens, who both played a lot.
Jacob Jackson will fill in another spot after hitting the weight room hard this offseason. The final two spots are still up for grabs.
Ward said the offensive line is still a "puzzle to figure out."
--
Defense
As big as losing Warnick was on offense, it might be just as bad on defense.
"Losing someone that intercepted 11 passes, led the country at one point, is tough," Ward said.
The defensive line will feature a rotation of guys including Trey Hemming, Bryant Owens, Jackson Dabbs, Elijah Halbrooks and Cedric Beavers.
Fitzgerald returns at middle linebacker after taking over in the middle of the season last year.
"We moved him there last year. He looks small to play there, but he's just instinctive. He knows how to go make tackles," Ward said.
Jackson Edmonson and Malachi Collett will play linebacker, as will Levi Lynn. Lynn led the team in tackles a season ago.
Brody Bennett, Ryan Childers, Logan and Dawson Fowler will play in the secondary.
--
Must-see games
Falkville travels to Danville to take on the Hawks in an annual rivalry game on Sept. 1. The Blue Devils will host Tanner on Sept. 15.
On Sept. 22, Falkville travels to Hatton. In 2022, the Blue Devils' game vs. the Hornets decided second and third place in the region.
--
Final word
"It's a new team. If we're looking for Caden or Isaiah to make a play, we're out of luck," Ward said. "Some of these guys will have to learn to be the guy and I think we have guys that are capable of that. ... It's going to be different. We're going to look different, we're going to score different, but that's the fun of coaching. Taking what you have and figuring out how to make it work."
