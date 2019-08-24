DANVILLE — Falkville High football coach Tyler Mitchell had a simple question for his players as they gathered near midfield at Danville High on Friday night.
“Was it pretty?” Mitchell asked.
Nope, it wasn’t pretty, but nobody in the blue and white of Falkville was complaining about the final result in the season-opening 35-21 victory over the Hawks in Mitchell’s first game as the program’s head coach.
Falkville scored twice in the final 2:55 — both on runs up the middle by 215-pound quarterback Peyton Sallee — to turn a tie game into a season-opening victory. Both of the touchdowns were preceded by big defensive plays. The first was a diving interception by Mikell Elliott, and the other was a fourth down pass from Luke Nail to Michael Madison that came up inches short of a first down.
“We won and we showed a lot of passion at the end, that’s what I just preached to him,” Mitchell said. “Whatever you got to do, bottle that up, bring that intensity at the beginning of the game and we won’t be in these situations.”
Things didn’t go well for Falkville early in the game. Running back Christian Angulo, who had a solid all-around game with 76 yards rushing and an interception, fumbled on the opening play from scrimmage and Danville recovered. Five plays later, Cameron Moore scored on a 21-yard run. Falkville answered with a 12-yard scoring run by Jordan Greenfield.
Nail, who had a solid outing, sandwiched scoring runs of 10 and 12 yards around a 3-yard scoring run by Sallee, who finished the night with 145 yards on 25 carries. Danville carried a 21-14 lead into halftime.
In the final 24 minutes, though, the Hawks failed to reach the end zone.
“I think we were trying to do too much,” Mitchell said of the defensive difference in each half. “That’s why I preached 11 guys working as one and doing their job. We finally settled down and controlled the tempo of the game. They’ve got some good players. The quarterback is probably one of the best quarterbacks we’ll see.”
Falkville tied the game when Sallee and Gatlin King teamed up for a 43-yard scoring pass with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Devils then found a way to win down the stretch.
