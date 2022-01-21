Friday was a night for dramatic shots at the Morgan County Tournament at West Morgan.
First, Falkville junior Liza Wallace hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Blue Devils in Saturday’s girls championship game vs. Priceville
“We weren’t necessarily looking for a 3. We were just looking for a good shot,” Falkville coach Jonathan Lacy said. “Thankfully, Liza found it.”
Then in the boys game, it was Priceville’s Chris Thomas with the game-winning shot to put the Bulldogs in Saturday’s boys championship game vs. Danville.
“It was a fun one to win,” Priceville coach Gordon Dilbeck said. “Our guys played a gutsy game against a really good team.”
Both big shots came against tournament host West Morgan.
Wallace’s shot was the difference in a 47-44 win for Falkville. Her shot came just seconds after West Morgan’s Ansley Terry hit a 3 to tie the semifinal game.
Priceville beat West Morgan, 55-54, after trailing from late in the first quarter all the way to Thomas’ big shot.
After West Morgan missed two free throws with just seconds left, Priceville went down the floor in a hurry. Jake Langlois found Thomas open on the block. The ball went through the net as the buzzer sounded.
--
Falkville girls 47, West Morgan 44: The Blue Devils led 22-13 at halftime and were up 29-20 after three quarters. Both offenses came alive in the fourth quarter with West Morgan outscoring Falkville 24-18.
Falkville (10-12) is in the Morgan County Tournament finals for the first time since 1986. The last time the Falkville boys were in the county finals was in 2004. Lacy was a senior on that team.
“This is a great accomplishment for our girls and our program.” Lacy said. “We’ve gone through a lot of adversity this season. It’s good to see their effort and attitude be rewarded.”
Ella Cate Hill led Falkville with 15 points. Abby Grace Tomlin had 14 points and eight rebounds. Wallace scored eight, including two 3s in the fourth quarter. She also had six rebounds.
West Morgan (5-11) got 16 points from Brenna Howard and 13 from Abby Lindsay. They combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter.
--
Priceville boys 55, West Morgan 54: The Bulldogs will be looking for their first county tournament championship since 2016 when they take on Danville. The championship game will be the first meeting of the season between Priceville, which is ranked No. 7 in 3A and Priceville, which is ranked No. 5 in 4A.
“I told our guys that the No. 1 factor that decides big games like this is how much a team believes in itself,” Dilbeck said. “We lost the lead late in the first quarter and didn’t get it back until Chris’ shot. Seems like we were always seven or eight points behind, but our guys never quit.”
Thomas led Priceville with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Elijah Hopkins scored 10 and Cole Lindeman had eight.
West Morgan got 11 points each from Carson Muse, Skyler Hutto and Jalen Fletcher. Jordan Johnson had 10 points.
