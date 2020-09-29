The championship of Morgan County will be on the line Thursday at Falkville.
The Blue Devils are hosting the Morgan County Tournament starting with pool play at noon. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
The nine schools are split into three pools. After pool play, the top two teams in each pool advance to bracket play.
The pools are determined by a blind draw. In Pool A are Austin, West Morgan and Priceville. In Pool B, it is Decatur, Falkville and Decatur Heritage. Pool C is Danville, Brewer and Hartselle.
Three teams are included in the latest state rankings from al.com. They are Hartselle at No. 4 in Class 6A, Priceville at No. 5 in 4A and Danville at No. 2 in 3A.
Hartselle is the Morgan County Tournament defending champion. The Tigers beat Danville, 2-0, in last year’s finals. It was Hartselle’s first championship since 2017.
