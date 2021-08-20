FALKVILLE — The first 24 minutes on the game clock during Seth Ward’s debut as Falkville's head football coach weren’t nearly as enjoyable as the next 24 minutes. On Friday night, as it turned out, 24 minutes was enough for Ward and his players to wear a smile home following a gritty 34-20 victory over visiting Decatur Heritage.
“I think we really squeezed the air out of it in the second half,” said Ward, whose team trailed, 20-7, at halftime against a Decatur Heritage team playing without head coach Steve Meek. “We were hoping for that to be our strength coming into the game and that kind of showed there. I’m so proud of our kids. At 20-7, a lot of teams would have cashed it in. The biggest part is they trusted in what we told them to do and came out and executed.”
Give credit to physical running back Jordan Greenfield for doing his share of squeezing the air of the football. On the night, the 6-foot, 225-pound senior carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards with three touchdown runs. His second half totals were 15 carries for 149 yards with scoring runs of 14 and 61 yards.
“You combine him with the offensive line, that’s like 1,200 pounds,” Ward said. “That’s a lot of weight moving on people. I’m sure Jordan will tell you, those big guys have put a lot of work in.”
Falkville, which had trouble with turnovers in the first half, turned the tables in the second half against a dynamic Decatur Heritage offense.
Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle threw for 177 first half yards with scoring passes of 16 and 27 yards to Tyler Founds, who was injured midway through the third quarter and didn’t return. Kyle also added a three-yard touchdown run with his score coming a play after a 33-yard pass to Alex Malone.
In the second half, however, turnovers doomed the Eagles, who were playing with head coach Meek at home after testing positive for COVID. Decatur Heritage moved the ball well at times after halftime, but Kyle was picked off three times in the second half and four times overall. Each of the interceptions came with the Eagles threatening to score.
“You do your job and trust what you’re suppose to do and we’ll be in a really good spot,” Ward said after the second half turnovers.
Each team turned the ball over on its opening second-half possession before the Blue Devils settled down. Quarterback Caden Burnett found Andrew Jones for a 56-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 20-14 with 8:49 left in the third quarter and Greenfield added his two second-half touchdown runs by the end of the quarter.
Falkville carried a 28-20 lead into the final quarter. Decatur Heritage looked poised to slice into the lead before linebacker Kaden Worley intercepted a pass inside the Falkville 10-yard line with 9:17 left in the game. Falkville drove down the field to ice the game with a nine-yard scoring run by Burnett.
