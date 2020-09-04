FALKVILLE — Christian Angulo's two touchdown runs and an interception sparked Falkville past Whitesburg Christian 38-0 Friday night in a Class 2A, Region 7 matchup.
Falkville's Peyton Sallee had a 22-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Jones. Jordan Greenfield contributed a 48-yard rushing score and a 27-yard field goal. Austin Holmes reached the end zone with a 64-yard run.
Angulo was pleased with getting a win but not satisfied with the overall performance.
"We came out with the win, but personally I think we have a lot to work on," Angulo said. "I have a lot to work on. But (Whitesburg Christian) played hard and they gave us a challenge."
"We made some adjustments, but we've still got a long way to go," Falkville coach Tyler Mitchell said. "We're not playing up to the standard that we want to."
Mitchell did credit the defense for keeping Whitesburg off the scoreboard.
"Defensively, another shutout," Mitchell said. "That's two in a row. It's a great job."
Falkville blanked Danville 56-0 last week.
Mikell Elliott said the Blue Devils wanted to jump on top early, and his team succeeded by scoring on its first offensive play.
Sallee's touchdown pass at the 10:30 mark of the first quarter provided all the points Falkville would need. Greenfield's field goal capped the first period scoring and Angelo's touchdowns came in the second quarter. The lead grew to 24-0 by halftime.
"Just make a big play on the first drive and never let up," Elliott said.
Greenfield rushed for a third-quarter score and Holmes' big run closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Falkville (3-0, 1-0) will travel to region foe Pisgah on Friday. Whitesburg Christian (1-2, 0-1), playing its first season as a varsity program, will have an open week before hosting Pisgah on Sept. 18.
