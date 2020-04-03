MONTGOMERY — Falkville’s Travis Ricks will use his blocking ability to help the North in the North-South All-Star game July 15 in Montgomery.
He is the only area player selected for the game to be played at Cramton Bowl.
Ricks anchored the offensive line during his senior season for Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell. The Blue Devils (7-5) advanced to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The 6-foot-4, 290 pound Ricks graded 91 percent on his blocking with 33 pancake blocks. He was a Class 2A honorable mention selection.
The 61st North-South game is part of All-Star Week from July 13-18. The South holds an edge in the football rivalry at 31-27-2.
