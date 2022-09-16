FALKVILLE — Falkville caught fire early and never let up, resulting in a big win for the hometown team Friday night.
The Blue Devils kicked the game off with an opening drive pick six and never looked back, finishing with a 21-6 win over the previously unbeaten Hatton Hornets.
"We talked to them all week about starting fast," said Falkville head coach Seth Ward. "We still have room for improvement, but this was a big win. Everything is in front of us now."
Running back Lawson Tew scored on a short run and quarterback Caden Burnett had a long touchdown run to give Falkville a 21-0 lead at halftime.
A week after killing themselves with mistakes and turnovers in a 27-20 loss to Tanner, Falkville did a 180.
"We really beat ourselves up last week. We thought we left a win on the field," Ward said. "We challenged our guys this week, and that first half, I don't know if we've played better."
Burnett was a star for the Blue Devils all night, with his play mimicking that of former Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel, even if he didn't want to hear that.
"I actually really don't like him," Burnett said. "I still can't forgive him for beating Alabama that year."
But while the comparison may have been much to his chagrin, there was no denying that his play was Manziel-like. Burnett found himself time and again keeping plays alive with his feet and turning nothing into something.
"It's just one of them things I've been trying to work on all season," Burnett said."I've been trying to force passes and coaches have told me that if the grass is there take off. I think what I've been doing in practice finally showed tonight."
On the other side, Hatton's game was marred with mistakes.
The Hornets, who were playing without Carsen Reed, the team's leader in touchdowns and tackles, finished the night with three turnovers, a punt blocked and several dropped passes, including potential touchdowns.
"We ran into a good football team that just kicked our tails," Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. "I told our guys coming into the game that we had a target on our backs. We came in a little overconfident and they punched us in the mouth early."
Hatton's lone touchdown came on a five yard run by Briley Kerby in the third quarterback.
"We didn't execute. We botched assignments and didn't make plays when we had the opportunity to make plays. That's on me as a coach," Bowling said. "The positive from this game is these kids never gave up. They came out in the second half and really fought. That's something we can work with."
Hatton will next host East Lawrence in a non-region game. Falkville will have a bye week before traveling to Lexington on Sept. 30.
