FALKVILLE — Falkville scored on it's first seven offensive possessions and first nine times total with the football in coasting past Tanner 62-0 in the Class 2A, Region 7 game.
Christian Angulo had four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead the Blue Devils (7-0, 4-0). Mikell Philyaw returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown and an interception 13 yards for a score. Peyton Sallee threw three touchdown passes. Andrew Jones and Wyatt Tomlin each caught a scoring pass. Jordan Greenfield rushed for a score.
"This senior group sets the tone," Falkville coach Tyler Mitchell said. "They bought in Day 1 since I've been here. They don't miss. They're here. They don't make any excuses. They believe in each other and what we're trying to do."
Falkville scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime.
Falkville also snapped Tanner's (4-4, 2-2) two-game winning streak.
Falkville picked up its ninth consecutive regular-season win dating back to last season, including a season-opening victory by forfeit over Decatur Heritage. The Blue Devils won their previous meeting against Tanner, 20-16, in 2017. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Rattlers (2002-2016) and was Falkville's first win against Tanner since 1991. Falkville had 12 losses in 13 games against Tanner dating back to 1976 (according to ahsfhs.org). Tanner led the series 20-8 entering Thursday's game, according to ahsfhs.org.
"We just take it one week at a time, one day at a time, one practice at a time, one workout at a time. We just keep improving and we keep working on what we need to work on to be the best that we can be," Mitchell said.
Tanner will have an open week before hosting Pisgah in a region game Oct. 23. Falkville will host Ider on Oct. 16 in region play.
