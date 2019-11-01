FALKVILLE — Christian Angulo rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns and added two catches, including one for another score, to lead playoff-bound Falkville past Elkmont 55-0 on Friday.
Peyton Sallee finished with a touchdown each running and passing for the Blue Devils (6-4). Jordan Greenfield, Kaden Bennett and Caden Burnett also rushed for scores. Andrew Jones picked off an Elkmont pass.
"It's a good win," first-year Falkville coach William Mitchell said. His team has outscored its last two opponents 97-6 after defeating Gaylesville 42-6 a week earlier.
"We've had two good weeks executing offensively and defensively," Mitchell said. "Hopefully it will show up (this) week."
Falkville finished third in Class 1A, Region 7 and will travel to play Region 8 runner-up Waterloo (8-2) on Friday. The Cougars were 5-0 at home during the regular season. The Blue Devils were 2-3 on the road.
Angulo said Falkville will be a better team entering the playoffs than it was at the beginning of the season.
"I think we've progressed a lot since the beginning of the year," Angulo said. "If we just work as a team ... and we work hard and prepare for the playoffs, we'll have good success ... against Waterloo."
Jones said with a new coaching staff there were adjustments to be made entering the season.
"We've worked through it," Jones said. "We're going to push on through the playoffs."
Elkmont finished the season at 1-9.
