WATERLOO — Christian Angulo ran for 6 touchdowns and Falkville pounded its way to a 47-19 win in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The win sets up a second round rematch with Pickens County (9-2), which ousted the Blue Devils from the postseason 34-15 a year ago.
Angulo scored on runs of 19, 2 and 28 yards in the first half, and Peyton Sallee connected with Mikell Elliott on a 53-yard touchdown pass to lift Falkville (7-4) to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Angulo added TD runs of 8, 35 and 13 yards in the second half.
Waterloo (8-3) got on the board with 43 seconds left in the third quarter, when Junior Summerhill carried it in from 10 yards out.
Gavin Scott hauled in a 57-yard TD pass from Campbell Parker for Waterloo and Hayden Hester added an 8-yard touchdown run.
