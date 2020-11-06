FALKVILLE — A season that got off to such a wonderful start ended with a thud Friday night for the Falkville Blue Devils.
The Cleveland Panthers, the No. 3 team out of Class 2A, Region 6, stunned the Blue Devils, 24-0.
The Panthers face Aliceville in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Falkville started the season with eight straight wins. The Blue Devils were ranked as high as No. 8 in the state in Class 2A.
“We knew they were a good team,” Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell said. “They play a really tough schedule in a tough region.”
Cleveland (8-3) had two losses to region rivals that finished the season with 9-1 records. That was to Spring Garden, the No. 4 team in Class 2A, 34-14, and Westbrook Christian, 3-0. Spring Garden and Westbrook Christian both won their playoff games Friday.
After the 8-0 start, Falkville lost at North Sand Mountain, 12-7, in a game that decided the region championship and then lost last week at Winston County, 30-14.
The Blue Devils’ great start included five shutout wins, but they got the goose egg on their side of the scoreboard against Cleveland. The closest Falkville got to the end zone was Cleveland’s 32.
Meanwhile the Cleveland offense was ripping the Falkville defense with the rushing of running back Da’qarrius Phillips, who ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Logan Washburn, who rushed for one.
Cleveland grabbed the momentum with its first offensive possession. After Falkville took the opening kickoff and drove to the Cleveland 41, the Blue Devils were forced to punt. Andrew Jones’ kick pinned the Panthers inside their 5.
The running of Phillips and the running and passing of Washburn led the Panthers on a 97-yard, eight-play touchdown drive. Phillips scored on a 25-yard run.
After getting the ball back after a Falkville three-and-out, Cleveland drove to the Blue Devils 6 and settled for a 23-yard field goal from Jonathan Hernandez to make it 10-0.
After another three-and-out by Falkville, the Panthers went six plays in 61 yards for a nine-yard scoring run by Phillips. Washburn helped set it up with a 32-yard run on a fake punt.
It was 17-0 at halftime. Cleveland got its last touchdown on a one-yard run by Washburn in the fourth quarter.
The loss marked the end of the line for a senior class of 11 Blue Devils, including three-time All-State selection Christian Angulo and All-State linebacker Luke Fitzgerald.
Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell is 15-8 after two seasons. That’s the most wins for any Falkville coach in his first two seasons.
This was Falkville’s third straight trip to the playoffs. The last time that happened was in 1984-1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.