Lay of the land
Falkville will be seeking its fifth straight trip to the playoffs under its third head coach during that span. New head coach Seth Ward served three years as an assistant while also leading the school's baseball program.
The Blue Devils will compete in Class 2A, Region 7 against North Sand Mountain, Tanner, Section, Pisgah, Ider and Whitesburg Christian. NSM is the defending region champion.
---
Head coach
Ward previously was a West End assistant and a middle school head coach at West Point. The Athens State graduate replaces Tyler Mitchell, who led Falkville to the playoffs in each of his two seasons as head coach before leaving to coach at Decatur Middle School.
---
Last season
Falkville finished 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the region, good enough for second place. The Blue Devils' season ended with a 24-0 loss to visiting Cleveland in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
---
Past three seasons
The Blue Devils went 26-9 during the previous three seasons with each campaign leading to postseason berths. That's the best three-year stretch in school history.
---
Word to grow on
"We had some really good players last year and had some success so I hope they remember that stuff," Ward said, "but this is a new team and we don't really talk much about last year. We're trying to put this team together so we can repeat and we feel really good about it."
---
Quarterback
Junior Caden Burnett is the frontrunner to be the starter to replace the graduated Peyton Salle.
"Last year Caden Burnett was our backup and he got some reps, played a lot of B team," Ward said. "He's probably got the most experience of anybody. Big kid. Leader. The kind of kid you want to have in your program. He's here all the time. He's watching film. The other kids kind of look to him, listen to him. He's funny. He charismatic. He's an all-state baseball player. He's just a good kid. I feel really good about us going out there with him."
Ward said freshman Landon Power could also see playing time.
---
Offense
Four starters return on offense. All-State player Christian Angulo carried a huge load at running back before graduating. Returning players Jordan Greenfield and Lawson Tew will be counted on for more touches. Isaiah Warnick and David Lockhart will be other options.
---
Defense
Ward views the defensive front as one of the team's strengths. Up front on defense are juniors Lorenzo Ochoa, Cody White, Brock Puckett and Austin Melson.
"They need to change their address to the weight room," Ward said. "They've been in there so much this summer. They've just developed. They're going to help anchor us up front."
Greenfield, Warnick, Tew, Jackson Edmonson, Kaden Worley are other players who will be counted on.
---
Must-see games
Falkville opens the season at home against former region rival Decatur Heritage on Friday. The Blue Devils picked up a win last season via forfeit. Falkville follows Aug. 27 at Danville. The Blue Devils won 56-0 in 2020.
Falkville fell 12-7 to North Sand Mountain last year in a matchup that decided the region championship. The teams will face each other at Falkville on Oct. 22.
---
Final word
"A lot of kids are coming out (to play football)," Ward said. "Our numbers are up. Some of our better athletes that weren't playing are playing. So we feel really good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.