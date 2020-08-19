Lay of the land
Falkville moves up to Class 2A after spending two years in Class 1A. The Blue Devils will be in Region 7 with just one common opponent, Tanner, from their last stint in Class 2A in 2017. Falkville's other region opponents are Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section and Whitesburg Christian.
It opens the season with two non-region home games against Decatur Heritage (Friday) and Danville (Aug. 28). Its other two non-region games feature road trips to Cold Springs on Sept. 25 and Winston County on Oct. 30. Its region opener will be at home against Whitesburg Christian on Sept. 4.
Head coach
Tyler Mitchell enters his second year, taking over for Joel Schrenk before the start of last season. He was previously an assistant at East Limestone. This is his first head coaching job.
Last season
Mitchell kept up the success that Schrenk had with the Blue Devils in his seven years as head coach. The Blue Devils went 7-5 overall and 4-2 in region games. Falkville made the playoffs and won its first-round game before losing to Pickens County, 21-20, in the second round.
“We want to continue to have the same attitude of coming to work every day,” Mitchell said. “We control what we can control and learn and improve. Our players are becoming leaders.”
Last three seasons
Falkville went 7-4 in 2017 and made the playoffs before losing in the first round. It followed that up with its highest win total in school history, going 11-1. It had an undefeated regular season and made the playoffs. The Blue Devils lost in the second round to Pickens County, 34-15. Falkville is 25-10 in its last three seasons, which is one of the most successful three-year runs in school history.
Words to grow on
“I tell them that we can be good if I lead, but we will be great if you lead us,” Mitchell said. “Our players are taking those roles.”
Quarterback
Falkville returns senior quarterback Peyton Sallee but sophomore Caden Burnett is expected to see action as well. Sallee started last season, but Burnett earned some playing time down the stretch. Mitchell pointed to leadership and arm strength as positives for Sallee and noted Burnett’s work ethic as a strength for him.
“We’re fortunate to have two guys that we trust to have the ball in their hands,” Mitchell said.
Offense
Two All-State players in senior running back Christian Angulo and senior wide receiver Mikel Philyaw return for the Blue Devils. Angulo rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been an All-State selection all three years of his career with his first two selections coming at wide receiver. Philyaw caught 48 passes for 721 yards and nine touchdowns.
Defense
Angulo and Philyaw also shined on defense. Angulo had 68 tackles and an interception last season. Philyaw recorded 69 stops and an interception. Senior linebacker Luke Fitzgerald returns as well after having 94 tackles last season. He was an All-State selection. Wyatt Tomlin will play middle linebacker. Mitchell also said Lorenzo Ochoa, a sophomore, will earn some more playing time after a strong end to last season.
Must-see games
Falkville will open up the season with rival Decatur Heritage at home. The Blue Devils came close to handing the Eagles their first regular-season loss in 2019, losing 21-14 on the road.
Final word
“If we stay healthy and take care of business, we have a chance to win any of our games,” Mitchell said. “Again, we have to play the game. There’s going to be some type of adversity that comes up.”
