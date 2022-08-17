--
Lay of the land
Falkville will be in Class 2A, Region 8 with Hatton, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown.
--
Head coach
Seth Ward enters his second season as head coach at Falkville. The Blue Devils went 4-6 in year one.
--
Last season
Falkville (4-6, 2-4) finished fifth in Class 2A, Region 7.
--
Last three seasons
The Blue Devils have gone 19-14 with two playoff appearances under two head coaches: Tyler Mitchell (15-8) and Ward (4-6).
--
Words to grow on
"We have a lot of talent, a great senior class, good scheme and a fantastic staff," Ward said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do on the field this year."
--
Quarterback
Senior Caden Burnett returns as the starter after throwing for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.
Ward expects him to be even better in 2022.
"The thing about Caden is if we asked him to play tackle then he would be one of the best tackles we had," Ward said. "That's just the kind of player he is. When he sets his mind on something, he's going to be good at it."
--
Offense
Falkville will have a key player to replace in running back Jordan Greenfield, who rushed for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. They will also have to replace leading receiver Andrew Jones, who caught 33 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns.
Lawson Tew and Isaiah Warnick will return at receiver, while Hunter Franklin and Kole Fitzgerald will also play.
Denver Comstock is expected to play running back.
The strength of the offense will be along the offensive line where the Blue Devils return all five starters, including four seniors.
"They're one of the best and most talented offensive lines I've ever been around," Ward said.
Brock Puckett will play center, Cody White right guard, Lorenzo Ochoa left guard, Austin Melson right tackle and Trey Hemming left tackle.
--
Defense
Defensively, the Blue Devils will return nine starters.
Jackson Edmonson, who Ward raved about, will play linebacker.
"He's a dog," Ward said. "He knows our defense, he calls it out. He's really stepped up."
Caden McDonald and David Lockhart will also play linebacker.
All the offensive line will rotate at defensive line, while Lawson Tew will play a hybrid linebacker/safety role.
Burnett and Warnick will be back at cornerback and safety respectively. Thomas Williams and Malachi Collett will also play in the secondary.
Ward said the Blue Devils have changed things schematically to help with the amount of players that will play both offense and defense.
--
Must-see games
A rivalry game on the road against the Tanner Rattlers on Sept. 9 will surely be circled. The Blue Devils lost 35-28 to the Rattlers in 2021 and had the ball on the 2-yard line as time expired. Tanner went on to win the region. The teams have split the last four meetings.
--
Final word
"We have expectations of success here at Falkville," Ward said. "Last year we were 4-6, but we were just a few plays away from being a seven- or eight-win team. We're ready to get back to the success that is expected of Falkville football."
