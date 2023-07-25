FALKVILLE — A phrase many high school football coaches use is "every year is a different team."
And while that rings true for all teams, sometimes it can hit even more for small schools.
The Falkville Blue Devils will certainly have a new look this fall.
Gone is Isaiah Warnick, the Daily's 2022 1A-4A player of the year, who had 1,129 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns on offense and intercepted 11 passes on defense.
Also gone is quarterback Caden Burnett, who threw for 2,180 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for another 558 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those are just two of the key players that head coach Seth Ward will have to replace from last year's second round playoff team.
But instead of dwelling on what was, Ward is focused on what can be going forward.
"We have a deep tenth grade class and there's a lot of talent coming up," said Ward. "Obviously they lack varsity experience. But we're excited about what they can do."
Because of the lack of experience, Ward said this summer has been about competition. The Blue Devils have competed in various 7on7 tournaments, as well as pushed themselves in their own workouts, all with one goal in mind.
"We've been competing just to see who can be that guy. Who can step up, who can we rely on," Ward said. "7on7 is definitely not real football, but it gives you that opportunity to see what you got."
Some players have already stepped up.
Landon Powers will be the team's new quarterback and Ward says he's "one of most talented" he's seen at the position.
Kole Fitzgerald is the top receiver that's returning and Denver Comstock is a talented running back that showed flashes before getting hurt early a season ago. He's now back healthy.
Levi Lynn was second on the team in tackles a season ago.
Ward said just as important as competing to see what new players will step up is figuring out who will be the new leaders.
"You have to develop leadership. If you just expect it to happen, it's not going to," Ward said. "I think kids need to be taught how to lead, because some think leadership is yelling at somebody. You have to learn how to influence those around you to work with you to accomplish the goals we have."
The season is fast approaching and, despite many new faces, Ward feels like Falkville has the ability to be just as successful, if not more, in 2023.
"It's a new team. If we're looking for Caden or Isaiah to make a play we're out of luck," Ward said. "Some of these guys will have to learn to be the guy and I think we have guys that are capable of that."
"It's going to be different. We're going to look different, we're going to score different," Ward added. "But that's the fun of coaching. Taking what you have and figuring out how to make it work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.