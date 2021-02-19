ALICEVILLE — Senior Savannah Fowler scored a career high 26 points to lead the Falkville girls to a sub-regional victory over Aliceville, 60-44, on Thursday.
The win advances the Blue Devils to the Northwest Regional Class 2A semifinals. Falkville (24-9) hosts the Tanner-Lexington winner at home on Saturday at a time to be determined. Tanner travels to Lexington tonight.
Falkville jumped out to a 33-16 lead. Aliceville cut the margin to eight at 52-44 with 2:21 to play, but could get no closer.
In addition to the big scoring game, Fowler also had 10 rebounds and four steals.
Fellow seniors Makenzie Veal and Sydnee Fitzgerald each had 14 points. Veal had six rebounds and five blocks. Fitzgerald recorded five rebounds and four steals.
