SECTION — Undefeated Falkville flexed its muscle in a Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night.
And the outcome was another Blue Devil victory.
Visiting Class 2A No. 9-ranked Falkville (6-0, 3-0) scored on its first five possessions and cruised to a 53-0 victory at Section on Friday night.
Christian Angulo ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns for the Blue Devils while Peyton Sallee was 4 of 9 passing for 96 yards and two scores.
Falkville opened the scoring with Angulo’s 1-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game, then took a 13-0 lead on Angulo’s 23-yard touchdown run six minutes later.
The Blue Devils upped their lead to 26-0 by halftime thanks to Sallee’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt King and Angulo’s 34-yard touchdown run.
Falkville struck quickly to start the third quarter, as Sallee connected with Wyatt Tomlin for a 23-yard touchdown pass for a 32-0 lead. Angulo’s 34-yard touchdown run made it 39-0 Falkville late in the third quarter, and the Blue Devils tacked on two more scores, Mikell Elliot’s 22-yard touchdown run and Caden Burnett’s 11-yard touchdown run, in the fourth quarter.
The Falkville defense held Section (3-3, 2-2) to 58 total yards. The Blue Devils continue region play next week against Tanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.