BREMEN — Falkville opened a big first-quarter lead and cruised to a 49-13 victory Friday over Cold Springs to remain unbeaten.
The Blue Devils led by 28 points in the first quarter and 43-0 before Seth Williams put Cold Springs on the board midway through the third quarter.
Andrew Jones, Jordan Greenfield, Christian Angulo and Lawson Tew each had touchdowns for Falkville.
Ayden Alexander added a late touchdown for Cold Springs.
Falkville (5-0, 2-0 Class 2A, Region 7) returns to region play next week at Section.
(0) comments
