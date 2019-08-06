When Falkville football player Christian Angulo sets a goal, he doesn’t like to fall short.
Take the team’s “Blue Devil Olympics” held last week. There was competition in the weight room, on the field and at the food table.
The highlight of the competition at the food table had the team fired up. It was hot pepper eating.
Before it started, Angulo said his goal was to win.
“I’m all about goals. If you don’t have goals, you don’t have motivation,” the Falkville junior said.
Put another check mark on Angulo’s list of goals accomplished. When the smoke cleared, the Blue Devil had motivated his way through jalapeno, cayenne and ghost peppers to take the championship.
“Every day is about setting goals and meeting them,” Angulo said. “It can be as simple as making your bed or taking out the trash.”
High on Angulo’s list of goals right now is getting the Falkville football team back into the state playoffs as Class 1A, Region 7 champions for a second straight season. The two-time All-State receiver and his teammates have some obstacles to overcome.
First, Falkville had a change at the top of the football program. Joel Schrenk left after seven seasons as head coach to move to Class 6A Hazel Green in Madison County.
“We definitely didn’t see that coming,” Angulo said. “We all thought he would be here forever. It took a while to get over it, but we wish him well. We’re ready to move on.”
Second, is the loss of a senior class of 15 that went 18-5 over the last two seasons. Last year’s team had three seniors that received All-State honors in quarterback Aaron Dove, running back Fred Walls and receiver Noah Holmes.
“Everybody thinks we are rebuilding, but I don’t see it that way,” Angulo said. “I feel like we’re going to have another great season.
“The key is working hard and playing with passion. You have to have passion. You can never be great without it.”
Tyler Mitchell is Falkville’s new head coach. In order to take advantage of Angulo’s talent, Mitchell is moving the 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster to running back.
“The more times he touches the ball, the better we will be on offense,” Mitchell said.
The plan is to have Angulo at running back, with fellow juniors Mikell Philyaw at running back and Peyton Sallee at quarterback. Angulo runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. Philyaw is also pretty quick. Sallee (6-1, 215) gives the Blue Devils a power runner at quarterback.
“Class 1A football is all about matchups,” Mitchell said. “Angulo and Philyaw have experience and know how to make something happen. I like how we will match up. Having all three for two years is an added plus.”
Falkville has three returning starters in the offensive line, led by senior Travis Ricks (6-3, 290).
“We’re definitely going to be more of a running team than we have in the past,” Angulo said. “I’m excited about having more opportunities to make something happen to help this team be successful.”
