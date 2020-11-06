Christian Angulo has been a star at Falkville for a long time.
The senior has started for the Blue Devils since he was a freshman and has earned All-State honors every season, both as a wide receiver and a running back.
His talent and skills have been key to Falkville’s success the past four seasons, even if he doesn’t want to admit it.
“It’s not just about me. It’s about the whole team coming together and playing together,” Angulo said. “My success wouldn’t happen without the offensive line, so I give a lot of my respect and appreciation to them. They’ve been the biggest reason why I’ve had the success that I’ve had for years to come.”
Falkville is enjoying its best four-year stretch in school history, and Angulo has been a crucial part of those teams. Having a player earn All State three times is a rare occurrence, and with 1,079 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, as well as seven interceptions on defense, the senior is well on his way to a fourth straight honor.
“He’s a dependable guy that does everything that we ask him to,” said Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell. “He works hard, conditions hard, practices hard, and when you put that kind of time in, good things are going to happen.”
--
Reaching new heights
Tonight the Blue Devils will take on Cleveland (7-3) in the first round of the state playoffs. It will be their fourth straight playoff appearance, which sets a school record. The previous record was three straight from 1984-86.
“The biggest thing to us is that we try to focus on this year and not worry too much about the past, but rather focus on the moment,” Angulo said. “But you can definitely see that it’s changed. It’s changed in a lot of different ways. It shows the work ethic that we have as a team and what we can accomplish when we work together.”
But Falkville isn’t coming into the playoffs with as much momentum as they hoped. After starting 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 46 points, the Blue Devils dropped the region championship game to North Sand Mountain 12-7 and then their season finale to Winston County.
It was a sour end to what was shaping to be arguably Falkville’s best season. But it didn’t affect the Blue Devils’ playoff bid, and for the players that’s all that matters.
“It doesn’t affect us at all because once the season is over, your record doesn’t matter. Everyone is 0-0,” Angulo said. “We always look ahead and who we have next. This week we have Cleveland, and that’s all we’re focused on.”
Cleveland is the first step toward the Blue Devils' goal of advancing past the second round and making a deep run, something they've never done before.
But while that may be the ultimate goal, Falkville players aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“We’re not worried about the second round right now. We're worried about Round 1,” said Angulo. “Once we get to Round 2, we’ll worry about that, but right now we’re worried about Cleveland.”
