Falkville pitcher Sydnee Fitzgerald signed Friday to play softball for the University of Mobile.
Fitzgerald was a member of The Daily’s All-Area team in 2019 as a sophomore after winning 16 games while striking out 137 batters in 111 innings. Her junior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Devils are coached by Meaghan Gray.
The University of Mobile Rams are coached by Alison Sellers-Cook. The team’s 2020 roster included three players from Hartselle: pitcher Hope Cain, utility player Kaitlyn Spangler and Mackenzie Jackson, who plays first.
The Rams play in the Southern States Athletic Conference, which includes Faulkner, Blue Mountain and Stillman. The 2019 SSAC Tournament was played at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park with Mobile taking the championship trophy.
