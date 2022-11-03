FALKVILLE — When it comes to the high school playoffs, the key is usually what each player brings to the table to contribute to his team’s success.
Falkville’s Isaiah Warnick brings 11 footballs to the table. That’s how many interceptions he has this season. That includes three returned for touchdowns, including a 103-yard pick-six vs. Tanner.
If the table is big enough, Warnick can also bring a football for each of his 15 touchdown catches on offense. That includes touchdown receptions of 75, 60 and 58 yards. He has 46 catches for 1,027 yards.
There’s also a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 38-yard touchdown on his only run from scrimmage this season. That’s a total of 20 touchdowns to go along with 96½ tackles for the Falkville senior.
There’s only been one game this season where Warnick did not have either an interception or a touchdown.
“He was a good player for us last year,” Falkville head coach Seth Ward said. “This year he’s really stepped up his game. He’s playing with more confidence.”
Needless to say, Warnick (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) at safety on defense and receiver on offense is a big reason Falkville (6-4) finished second in Class 2A, Region 8 and is hosting Collinsville in the first round of the playoffs Friday.
“I just try to do what I can do,” Warnick said.
Ward said Warnick has the size, speed and athletic ability to be a really good player, but it’s his instincts for the game that take it to the next level.
“Isaiah has great football instincts that you just can’t teach,” Ward said. “On defense, he knows where the ball is going on every play.
“He’s like a great base stealer in baseball. Everyone knows what he’s going to do when he gets on base, but you still can’t stop him.”
Warnick’s biggest night on offense came in a 41-33 loss to Lexington. He caught eight passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdowns were for 45, 75, 32 and 58 yards. That’s 180 yards on just four catches. He also had 18 tackles.
The next week in a 28-6 win over Red Bay, Warnick caught seven passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three interceptions that night.
Quite a few of Warnick’s big plays on offense and defense have come on jump balls. Those are plays where the receiver and defender appear to have equal opportunity at claiming the ball.
“Our quarterback Caden Burnett is a really good passer, but it helps to know you don’t have to make a perfect pass when you are throwing to Isaiah,” Ward said. “Just get the ball in his area and he’ll get it. He hardly ever loses a jump ball.”
Warnick is spreading his name around the state record book on pages for both defense and offense. His three interceptions returned for touchdowns this season tie him for the second most with 10 others. At the top of the list is Courtland’s Reprobatus Bibbs with six in 1999.
The 103-yard pick-six vs. Tanner ties Warnick for the seventh longest interception return for a touchdown. The record is 108 yards by Jimmy Pitts of Notasulga in 2018.
The 303 yards receiving against Lexington is tied for fourth in state history. The state record is 412.
The four touchdowns receiving in that game rank 12th in the record book. The most is six by several players.
How does Warnick do it? What’s his secret to being in position to make so many big plays on defense and offense?
“It’s just looking for the ball and timing. Football smarts help, too,” Warnick said. “I love football and I watch a lot of NFL games. I also watch a lot of film for our games, too. I learn to read the right guys on the other team’s offense.
“I think the skills I have learned on defense help a lot on offense. The skills on offense have helped me a lot on defense.”
Warnick’s big plays keep amazing Falkville fans. There was a touchdown reception where he caught the ball falling backward into the end zone with his arms stretched as far as he could reach.
“I could barely see my hands catch that ball as it went past my head,” Warnick said.
There was also a one-handed interception.
“I was just showing off a little bit to see if I could do it,” Warnick said.
Warnick’s favorite play is the interception return vs. Tanner.
“(Teammate) Kole Fitzgerald tipped the ball up in the air and I just grabbed it and started running,” Warnick said. “There was no way I thought I could run it back 103 yards. Tanner has a lot of fast players.”
Warnick said two Tanner players got close to him and one even got a hand on him, but they couldn’t stop him.
The biggest thing that Warnick is most proud about this season is how well the Falkville Blue Devils have played after starting the season at 2-2. He has high expectations for the playoffs.
“I have a lot of great teammates and I think we’re playing our best football right now at the best time,” Warnick said. “I can’t wait to see what we can do in the playoffs. Collinsville is a really good team, but so are we.”
