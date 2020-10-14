Imagine what it would be like to have a defensive end play the quarterback position. Well, the Falkville High football team doesn't have to imagine.
For the past two seasons, Peyton Sallee has anchored the Blue Devils’ offense as the team’s quarterback, but he doesn’t look like a prototypical quarterback. At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, he brings a physical presence to the position that is unlike anything else in north Alabama.
“He is a bigger quarterback, but he’s also a great athlete,” said Falkville coach Tyler Mitchell. “He really makes it hard for other teams to scheme against.”
Sallee started his career at Falkville playing linebacker, but he seemed destined to move to quarterback. After all, he is named after one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.
“My dad was a big Tennessee fan so he named me after Peyton Manning,” said Sallee.
However, while he may be named after Manning and wear his number 18, his game resembles that of another Southeastern Conference great — Tim Tebow, who ironically played for one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals, the Florida Gators.
Tebow packed 240 pounds on his 6-3 frame and routinely ran over SEC defenses for four years. Like Tebow, Falkville uses Sallee’s size and toughness to impose its will on teams.
“He gives us the ability to do a lot of things,” said Mitchell. “We have different packages. We move him around. We even use him as a lead blocker on some plays.”
“They know I have an arm and can make the throws,” Sallee said. “But when it comes time to run (and) there’s no outside runs, they want me to just run people over.”
Accepting the challenge
Sallee didn't grow up playing quarterback. In fact, last season was his first time to play the position.
In his first season as head coach, Mitchell was tasked with replacing Aaron Dove, a two-time All-State quarterback and the Blue Devils’ all-time leading passer.
To answer the call, Mitchell turned to Sallee.
“Prior to last year, I had never played quarterback before," Sallee said. “But we were losing Aaron, and I knew that someone had to step up.”
The change was so sudden Sallee didn’t even have a quarterback number, instead wearing No. 44. But whether he’s wearing No. 44 or 18, which he wears now, Sallee has entrenched himself as a top quarterback in the area.
Sallee has helped lead the Blue Devils to a dominating season thus far. Falkville is currently undefeated and is averaging 51 points per game. That's 22 points better than the 29 points per game the Blue Devils averaged last year.
He has completed 39 of 67 passes this season for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“It was different at first, but I was able to go to a quarterback camp that really helped me out," Sallee said. "Now after last year, I feel like I’m finally starting to show what I can do.”
He'll get a chance to continue doing that as the Class 2A, Region 7 race winds down. Falkville (7-0, 4-0) will host Ider (1-7, 0-4) on Friday before traveling to North Sand Mountain (6-1, 4-0) next week. The game with the Mountain Bison, who are tied with Falkville for the region lead, will decide the region championship.
