The Falkville Blue Devils need a new head football coach after Tyler Mitchell was hired Tuesday night to coach at Decatur Middle School.
Mitchell had been the head coach at Falkville for the last two seasons. The Blue Devils went 15-8 with two playoff appearances.
The former East Limestone assistant coach replaced Joel Schrenk after the 2018 season. Schrenk left Falkville to become head coach at Hazel Green. In the last nine seasons combined under Mitchell and Schrenk, Falkville had seven winning seasons with seven playoff appearances.
Falkville is the fourth school in Morgan County to have a change at the top of the football program. Former Athens assistant coach Drew Phillips is the new head coach at West Morgan. Brewer is looking to replace Geoff Walters, and Danville has a vacancy after Shannon McGregory retired.
Other area schools with new head coaches are Lawrence County with Trent Walker, Ardmore with Drew Phillips and Elkmont with Michael Pendergrast.
— David Elwell
