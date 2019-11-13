FALKVILLE — Christian Angulo rushed for 105 yards last Friday night for the Falkville Blue Devils.
That’s 105 yards on his six touchdown runs in Falkville’s 47-19 first-round playoff win at Waterloo.
Angulo’s actual rushing yardage for the night was 176 yards on 27 carries. His touchdowns on runs of 19, 2, 28, 8, 35 and 13 yards alone totaled 105 yards.
The 47 points is the most Falkville (7-4) has ever scored in a playoff game.
“It really wasn’t about me scoring six touchdowns,” Angulo said. “It’s more about our team getting a big win and advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
“I could not have scored six touchdowns without great blocking from my offensive line and other teammates doing their jobs.”
Leading the way up front for Angulo was the offensive line of junior Gab Dailey, senior Garrett Ball, junior Terry Crawford, freshman Cody White and senior Travis Ricks. White was filling in for injured senior Brody Lacey, who is expected to play this Friday.
The six-touchdown night slipped by Falkville’s first-year head coach Tyler Mitchell. He didn’t realize it until Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek mentioned it Saturday morning at the meeting in Montgomery for coaches representing teams still in the playoffs.
“When I got back home I watched the film and sure enough he did have six touchdowns,” Mitchell said. “I’ve never seen that before.”
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, the state record for touchdowns in a game is nine by Tommy Haley-Ricks for Hubbertville vs. Vina in 2008. Eight players have scored eight in a game. Seven touchdowns have been scored 24 times. Scoring six doesn’t even get your name on the list.
The next thing on his “never seen” list that Mitchell would like to see marked off is a Falkville win in the second round of the playoffs. This is Falkville’s 17th trip to the playoffs. This is the fifth time the Blue Devils have advanced to the second round. They’ve never advanced to the third round.
It won’t be easy this time. Pickens County (9-2) from Reform visits on Friday. It was the Tornados who ended Falkville’s undefeated season last year in the second round of the playoffs with a 34-15 victory on Falkville's home field at Burl Vest Stadium.
“They are a really good football team,” Mitchell said. “They are big and fast. We have to be able to contain their speed.”
Pickens County senior lineman Jah-Marien Latham (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) has been committed to Alabama since his sophomore season.
Angulo thinks Falkville is ready for the challenge this time. He calls last year’s game a missed opportunity. Having just played them last year may take away some of the mystery from a program that has had 15 straight winning seasons, including a state championship in 2013.
“They are a different team this year and so are we,” Angulo said. “We’ve been through a lot, but I think we are peaking at the right time.”
Starting in 2012, Falkville has had a good run of success with six winning seasons out of eight with six trips to the playoffs. Change has been a big part of this season with 15 seniors departing off last year’s team and Mitchell taking over as head coach.
“Nobody really knew what was going to happen,” Angulo said. “I moved from receiver to running back. Peyton Sallee went from not playing to starting quarterback. I’m proud to say that this team has really come together.”
Angulo was a two-time All-State selection at receiver. The move to running back has worked out well with 1,187 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.
“Yes, it was a great win for us last Friday, but I’m more pleased with the progress this team has made through this season,” Mitchell said. “I think we’ve surprised some people and I feel like we’re not done yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.