FALKVILLE — The Falkville Blue Devils have had a pretty good run of quarterbacks over the last 10 years.
There’s been Ryan Sullivan, Aaron Dove and Peyton Sallee to name a few. Now there’s the one they call “Bird.”
“When I was a freshman, (former Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell) said I was so skinny that I looked like a baby bird waiting on its mama to feed it,” Caden “Bird” Burnett said. “He started calling me ‘Bird’ and it just stuck.”
Burnett (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is now a senior trying to lead his team to making school history. He wants his last team at Falkville to be the first to ever win a second-round victory in the state playoffs.
Falkville visits Aliceville on Friday in the Class 2A playoffs. This is the 18th visit to the playoffs for the Blue Devils. They have advanced to the second round five times. That first trip to the third round remains elusive.
Burnett is one of the area’s top passers while completing 146 of 242 passes for 2,180 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s also rushed 100 times for 558 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He’s a super athlete with a big arm,” Falkville head coach Seth Ward said. “He started at quarterback as a junior and had an OK season. This year he’s raised his game to a new level.
“Bird has never been about stats. He’s a team guy who wants to be a leader and a winner. I remember one Friday night after a home game. We were all starting to leave and he’s in the locker room sweeping the floor. He didn’t like the way the team had left it.”
Last Friday, Burnett helped sweep Collinsville out of the playoffs with the Blue Devils taking a 42-7 win. He threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“When Bird can run the football, it certainly helps our offense,” Ward said. “Running the ball is something he likes to do. Bird doesn’t mind taking a hit.”
Bird also likes to give a hit. He’s even found some playing time at linebacker this season. Before Burnett became a quarterback, he served on the kickoff team.
“One of my favorite things to do was being on the kickoff team,” Burnett said. “There’s just some kind of thrill from covering on a kickoff. I guess it’s an adrenaline rush.”
Burnett said his love for the physical side of the game comes from his father Jeremy.
“Football is one way my Dad and I connect,” Burnett said. “He played some hard-nosed football at Addison. I’ve heard stories from when he played and I like that style of football.”
Falkville could be in for a hard-nosed game Friday at Aliceville, which is 160 miles away in Pickens County west of Tuscaloosa. The Aliceville Yellow Jackets (10-1) have won nine in a row after losing their second game of the season to Class 6A Center Point, 48-18. That’s the same Center Point that Hartselle plays Friday.
Aliceville’s quarterback is senior Tyjarian Williams, who is 6-3, 230.
“It takes a swarm of tacklers to bring him down,” Ward said.
Probably no one has ever called Williams “Bird.”
“His nickname is probably Bulldozer,” Burnett said. “That’s what he plays like.”
