FALKVILLE — Communication is vital for the success of any team.
Sometimes it’s not so easy in sports, especially basketball.
When the gym is packed with fans and there’s chaos on the court with the noise volume turned to a high level, communication between the players and particularly the coaches and players can be next to impossible.
For Falkville girls coach Jonathon Lacy, there’s an added element to the confusion. Four of his players share the same first name or have similar first names. They are senior Ella Edmundson, senior Elli Lorance, junior Ella Wallace and sophomore Ellie Cate Hill.
“What are the chances that you could have 10 girls on a varsity basketball team and four of them would have essentially the same first name? It’s crazy,” Lacy said.
Lacy has always called his players by their first names. He isn’t comfortable going with last names. It helps that Hill goes by Ellie Cate and that Lorance just goes by just Elli. Distinguishing between the two who go by Ella is not that easy.
Take for instance on Monday night at Saint Bernard. Ella Edmundson was sitting on the bench when Lacy was trying to get the attention of Ella Wallace while shouting “Ella Edmundson.”
“He kept saying my name and I said ‘What, Coach? I’m right here on the bench,’” Edmundson said. “We’ve gotten used to that happening.”
It also gets a little more complicated because Ella Wallace has a twin sister, Liza, on the team. They are not identical twins, but she does look a lot like Ellie Cate Hill.
“When you look at us from the side, it’s hard to tell who is who,” Hill said.
Ella Wallace says that sometimes when the team is watching game film it’s difficult to tell Ellie Cate from Liza, if you can’t see the numbers.
Oh yes, the numbers. Wouldn’t that be an easy solution to this situation? Just call the players by their numbers.
“But we call out our defenses by number,” Lacy said. “If I call out a player’s jersey number trying to get their attention, some of the others might think I’m calling out a defense. That would be confusing.
“We’ve thought about nicknames, but I don’t think we could agree on nicknames that the girls and their parents would like. This is just something we have to deal with.”
Falkville is not the only team in the area with an Ella or Ellie. Danville has Ella Kate Tidwell. Ellie Metzgar plays at Decatur Heritage. Ella Beddingfield is on the team at Elkmont.
It helps Falkville a little that all four are not in the game together all the time. Certain situations for offense and defense dictate which combinations of players are on the floor.
Wallace is a point guard. Edmundson can play a post position or as a shooting guard. Hill is a shooting guard. Lorance is what she calls “a shooting guard who doesn’t like to shoot.”
The four have big roles in a rebuilding season for Falkville (5-5). The Blue Devils lost two key seniors from last season in Makenzie Veal and Sydnee Fitzgerald, who combined for an average of around 20 points a game and a lot of rebounds.
This year’s team doesn’t quite have the inside presence that Veal and Fitzgerald brought to each game.
“We have to run the floor more than we have in the past,” Edmundson said. “It’s taken a while for us to feel comfortable playing this style.”
Abby Grace Tomlin, Madison Stewart, Skylar Gandy and Ivy Gilstrap round out the rest of the varsity roster. The injury bug has bit the Blue Devils hard so far this season. Two key players — Kenya Roberson and Allie Smith — are out with injuries. Roberson is done for the season with a knee injury.
“We were clicking early in the season, but with all the injuries we are learning how to re-click,” Edmundson said. “We saw some of that happening at Saint Bernard. That was good and we hope it continues.”
