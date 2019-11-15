FALKVILLE — Falkville led Pickens County in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes responded with the game's final score and held off the Blue Devils 21-20 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
JaCorian Cosby scored the game-winning touchdown on a 38-yard run with 5:56 left in regulation.
Christian Angulo rushed for 113 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion for Falkville (7-5). Peyton Sallee had a touchdown pass to Mikell Philyaw. Jordan Greenfield kicked a 39-yard field goal.
Cosby finished with two touchdown runs for Pickens County (10-2). Javion Belle threw a 48-yard scoring pass to Kajaveion Byrd.
"Our guys have been through a lot of adversity," Falkville coach Tyler Mitchell said. "I couldn't be more proud of anything they've done. From the beginning to the end, we're a totally different team."
Trailing 14-10 with 8:18 left in regulation, Falkville blocked a Pickens County punt that the Tornadoes recovered in their own end zone for a safety.
After receiving the free kick from Pickens County, the Blue Devils started from the Tornadoes' 39 and scored three plays later on Peyton Sallee's 25-yard pass to a wide open Mikell Philyaw with 7:34 left in the game. Christian Angulo tacked on the 2-point conversion with a run for a 20-14 Falkville lead.
Pickens County gained possession at its 40 on the ensuing kickoff and scored in four plays. Cosby scored on a 38-yard run at the 5:56 mark.
Falkville's final drive ended at its own 43 with 1:45 remaining. Pickens County ran out the clock from there.
"It's a second-round-of-the-playoffs type of game," Pickens County coach Michael Williams said. "We knew what Falkville was all about. We played against them last year. They came out and kind of hit us in the mouth when we kind of jumped out on them early."
The teams played at Falkville in the second round of the 2018 playoffs with Pickens County winning 34-15.
