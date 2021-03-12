Wednesday was a big day for Keith Wilemon.
The former coach, teacher and assistant principal at Falkville High finally got to pick up his tuxedo for Monday’s induction into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
The banquet was originally scheduled for March 2020 before being rescheduled twice due to COVID concerns.
“The first time it got delayed, I called the bridal shop (in Hartselle) and they said no problem,” Wilemon said. “Then it was rescheduled for September. The bridal shop suggested I come in to be re-measured. I might have gained a few pounds during quarantine.
The banquet was postponed in September and moved to this March, one year since it was originally scheduled.
“I had to get re-measured again. Luckily, the tux still fits,” Wilemon said.
According to Wilemon, the one-year wait has allowed the nerves to build. He is not the kind of person who likes the spotlight shining on him.
It also allowed him more time to ponder his journey from Mississippi to Falkville, where he built a state championship track and field program. He’s thought about all the people along the way who have been there for him, including his parents Romie and Dorothy, who live in Fulton, Miss. His father is 90 and his mother is 87.
“I give them credit for showing me how to work hard,” Wilemon said. “Their love and support has meant everything to me.”
Wilemon was a coach looking for his next job when he came to Falkville in 1989.
“I had been let go at Winfield. This was my first job offer and I took it,” Wilemon said.
He never believed that 32 years later he would still have a large role in Falkville athletics.
“My goal when I got into coaching was to be a head football coach and a head track coach,” Wilemon said. “I got to do both here at Falkville.”
College friend Tim Miller was the Falkville football head coach in 1989. He offered Wilemon the opportunity to coach football and help with the young track program that had just started. When Miller left after the 1997 season, Wilemon became head football coach for two years.
Track and field was where Wilemon made his mark. The program became a small-school powerhouse that has won 10 state championships.
“Tim had already started the track program when I got here,” Wilemon said. “It was something for football players to do in the spring, if they weren’t playing baseball.
“Track had always been my passion and I was happy to help. My first year here we had five girls and four boys on the team.”
Wilemon’s passion continues to drive the program even after he officially retired. His son Jace is now the head coach.
“Being a part of that program was an amazing experience,” nine-time state champion Kari Watts said. “It was like being part of a family. We all came together and always cheered each other on through the good and the bad times. It gave me some of the best memories and support of my life.”
Watts is a sophomore runner at the University of Mobile.
After several years of runner-up finishes, Falkville’s girls broke through with the program’s first state championship in 2001. The boys indoor team took the 2007 championship and the boys also won the outdoor championship that year. Both teams won state championships in 2019. Falkville has been runner up 14 times.
“After that first state championship, everything started falling into place,” Wilemon said.
The 10 state championships officially belong to three members of the Wilemon family. When Keith became Falkville's assistant principal and athletic director, he officially turned over the track and field head coaching duties to his wife, Karen. After their son Jace finished running track at Troy, he returned to Falkville to head the program.
The official count for state championships is four for Keith, two for Karen and four for Jace. All 10 of the championship trophies stand prominently displayed in the school’s gym.
“I always wanted to work at a place like Falkville,” Wilemon said. “It’s full of good people who have made me and my family feel like a part of the community. The support of our track program has been great.”
Falkville’s South Park is home for the Blue Devils’ track program. There’s a running track, pole vault pit and plenty of room to throw a javelin.
“We’ve had some great kids that we have pushed hard over the years,” Wilemon said. “We want the kids to learn to compete and push themselves.
“They need to learn that everything doesn’t always go your way in life. Some days you have to tie your shoes a little tighter and go to work.”
