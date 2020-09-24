You can bump Falkville from Class 1A to Class 2A.
You can put the school’s football program in a region with a group of teams they know little about.
One thing you can’t do is slow down the Blue Devils’ success on the football field.
Falkville (4-0, 2-0) is tied atop Class 2A, Region 7 with No. 10-ranked North Sand Mountain (4-0, 3-0).
“We’ve played some really good football,” Falkville head coach Tyler Mitchell said. “It’s still early with a lot of football to go, but I’m happy with what I’ve seen.”
The four wins include a forfeit from Decatur Heritage from the first week of the season. On the field, Falkville had beat Danville, 56-0, Whitesburg Christian, 38-0, and Pisgah, 53-14.
After being open last week, the Blue Devils get back on the field Friday with a trip to Cold Springs (3-1) for a non-region game. After Cold Springs, Falkville has region games with Section, Tanner and North Sand Mountain.
Last week the Alabama High School Athletic Association released offensive and defensive numbers for teams across the state. In the Top 50 scoring offenses in the state including all classifications, Falkville was ninth averaging 49 points a game. The Blue Devils’ defense also ranked ninth while allowing just 4.7 points a game.
The numbers are a testament to a program where winning is indeed an expectation. The Blue Devils have made the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons. It started with head coach Joel Schrenk in 2012 and continues with Mitchell in his second season.
“Last season it took a little while for the players to understand what my day-to-day expectations were,” Mitchell said. “This season that hasn’t been a problem. It’s been all about hard work and getting better each day. We’ve become more of a physical team like I want us to be.”
It didn’t hurt to have three All-State performers returning from last season. It begins with senior running back Christian Angulo, a three-time All-State selection at receiver for two years and then running back last year.
“He’s improved a lot this year as a running back,” Mitchell said. “He’s learned to run with vision to see the holes and follow the blockers.”
Angulo is an explosive weapon with 384 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on just 38 carries. He also leads the area with four pass interceptions.
“At one point in the Pisgah game Christian had touched the ball nine times and scored five touchdowns,” Mitchell said.
Mikel Philyaw was an All-State receiver last year, but this year his role finds him playing more at outside linebacker. Luke Fitzgerald, an All-State linebacker, is a steady force inside.
Peyton Sallee (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) is in his second season as starting quarterback. Against Pisgah, he connected on 11 of 15 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Because of his size, the Blue Devils have several running plays designed using Sallee as a lead blocker.
Jordan Greenfield adds to the rushing attack with 214 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 carries. Andrew Jones has become the top passing target with 11 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Outside linebacker Austin Holmes leads the team in tackles with 20.
“Austin has been our best defensive player,” Mitchell said. “He’s all over the place making plays.”
Leading the way up front in the offensive and defensive lines has been Jackson Blackwood (6-5, 335), Gabe Dailey (6-3, 225) and Kaden Bennett (5-10, 220). Wyatt Tomlin stars at tight end and middle linebacker.
If Falkville and North Sand Mountain continue on the path both teams are moving, it could set up a collision of undefeated teams playing for a region championship on Oct. 23 in Higdon, home of the Bison.
“We have a long way to go before we get to that game,” Mitchell said. “We would certainly like to be undefeated for that game. It would be like an early playoff game and that would be fun.”
