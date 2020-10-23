HIGDON — North Sand Mountain took the battle for the Class 2A, Region 7 championship Friday night, beating Falkville, 12-7, in what turned out to be a defensive battle.
North Sand Mountain (8-1, 6-0) led 6-0 after one quarter and 12-0 at halftime.
The lone score for Falkville (8-1, 5-1) came in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run by Christian Angulo.
North Sand Mountain entered the game ranked No. 9 in Class 2A. Falkville was No. 8.
Falkville hosts Winston County next Friday.
