Jordan Greenfield has developed into a multifaceted performer for the Falkville Blue Devils.
Greenfield was a second-team Class 2A All-State kicker last season. He also contributed as a running back, linebacker and defensive end. This year Greenfield is expected to do the same for new head coach Seth Ward, who has been a Falkville assistant coach for three years.
"He's played a lot on both sides of the ball,” Ward said. “He's our kicker. He's got a big leg. Our kids just look to him. He's one of the guys in the weight room helping out the young ones. I've seen him coaching up seventh graders on lifts. He's a really good one to have to influence your other kids and he's a good player. He's a hard-working kid."
Greenfield's first and most heralded role in football, kicking, resulted from his background in soccer starting at age 5 or 6.
"I've played soccer my entire life," Greenfield said. "(Coaches) saw that I played soccer and they told me to give (kicking) a try and I did pretty well at it."
Last season, Greenfield was good on 44 of 49 PATs, hit four of eight field goals with a long of 40 and had 12 kickoff touchbacks.
Greenfield credited his father, James, as inspiring him to play soccer.
"He used to be a really big soccer fan," Greenfield said. "We still are. He just moved me and all my brothers into it."
Upon entering high school, he discovered football as another sport of choice.
"I had some friends playing (football) back in JV, that's when I first started ... my ninth grade year," he said. "I love the energy that football has. Having the football in my hand just felt like I needed to be there. It just clicked with me."
Greenfield’s role on the team expanded when he was a sophomore. He was more than the team’s kicker.
"We had a scrimmage game against Addison," Greenfield said. "I was a wide receiver at first. They saw how I could hit and how fast I could run so they tried me at running back.”
Greenfield played linebacker and defensive end last season.
Ward said Greenfield would be utilized at kicker, running back, defensive end and linebacker this season.
Although he has been recognized as one of the top kickers in the state, Greenfield said running back is his favorite position.
"Just me lowering my shoulder into someone," he described as why he enjoyed the position the most.
Greenfield said his size was an asset from playing soccer that has also helped him in football.
"I’ve always been bigger than most kids,” Greenfield said. “I just thought maybe I should just try to give (football) a chance. See what I can do out there."
Ward intends to continue to maximize Greenfield's abilities.
"Obviously he's a threat in the kicking game," Ward said. "We feel good about it if we get down there and have a hard time punching it in that we're at least going to get some points.
“He's going to play defense. We're going to try to get the ball to him a lot on offense. I hate to put a number on it but he'll be a big part of our offense.”
When asked about his outlook for Falkville's 2021 season, Greenfield described the Blue Devils as young but more focused as a unit.
"We're kind of young but that doesn't mean anything this year," Greenfield said. "We put a lot of effort in the weight room.”
