If last season proved anything for the Falkville Blue Devils, it’s that Christian Angulo can be a playmaker from anywhere on the field.
The then two-time All-State selection dominated the previous two seasons at receiver, including a sophomore season in which he had 1,018 yards and 17 touchdowns. New coach Tyler Mitchell decided to move Angulo to running back after losing 1,700-yard rusher Fred Walls the season before.
The decision was to help Angulo have an impact on every play and to help use him in Mitchell’s run-heavy offense.
“We wanted to get the ball in his hands more,” Mitchell said. “If you catch 50 passes in high school, that’s good. If you get your best player 150 touches, that’s a big thing. We could do that with him at running back.”
The final product for Angulo was impressive. He rushed for 1,300 yards, 18 touchdowns on 169 carries and earned his third All-State selection in a row as Falkville made it to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Angulo, who will be a senior this season, had never played running back before except for a brief period in seventh grade. He had to get used to the increased contact.
“The physicality of it was tough,” Angulo said. “A wide receiver doesn’t have to be as physical. You just deal with one defensive back the whole game. A running back goes through defensive lineman and linebackers while getting beat up the whole game.”
That led to some mistakes early on. Angulo said he had multiple fumbles in the first half of the season. That was a frustrating experience after being a constant threat at receiver the year before.
“It did take a little bit game wise to get adjusted to it,” Angulo said. “I wasn’t performing bad, but I wasn’t performing good, so I had to make some adjustments.”
Mitchell agreed that Angulo’s rise to being an All-State running back had some teachable moments early on.
“He had done a good job, but not a great job,” Mitchell said. “His numbers increased over the year. He just needed to learn where he should run and how he should run.”
He said one of the biggest things Angulo had to learn was how to be patient. Angulo said he started to get fully used to the position midseason.
“That’s when I got the full grasp of it,” Angulo said. “I wasn’t perfect at it, and I’m always trying to improve, but I really started to get it in the middle of the season.”
Angulo’s end to the season gave him confidence coming into this season. Falkville moves up to Class 2A in Mitchell’s second year. It will be in Region 7 with Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Tanner and Whitesburg Christian.
It kicks off the season with rival Decatur Heritage on Aug. 21. Angulo, who wears No. 8, creates opportunities for other players, including fellow All-State selection Mikel Philyaw at receiver.
“The first thing they want to do is stop No. 8,” Mitchell said. “Then, they have to deal with everyone else. We’re fortunate enough to have multiple weapons.”
Angulo said he’s spent his offseason working on speed and agility rather than weight training.
“I’ve been running hills and dragging sleds,” Angulo said. “I try to do it every day. I hope it really shows this season.”
If his past is any indication, it will be another big season for Angulo. He has the chance to be the first four-time All-State selection for the Blue Devils. Angulo is more focused on leaving a good example for the program in his final season.
“I just want to try and leave a good atmosphere with the football program,” Angulo said. “As a team, I just want a good family atmosphere and for there to be good energy after I leave.”
