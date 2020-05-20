If deciding who to vote for in The Daily’s Favorite Player of the Year in the 2000s contest for 5A-7A baseball comes down to numbers, there are a lot of gaudy numbers to wade through.
The finalists are Hartselle’s Brett Blackwood (2013), Lawrence County’s Ryan Bowerman (2002) and Hartselle’s Trai Meadows (2000). Blackwood led the voting in the semifinal round with 802 votes to 649 for Bowerman and 630 for Meadows.
Voting in the finals begins today and last three days. First round or semifinal votes do not carry over to the finals.
Blackwood was a junior when The Daily honored him in 2013 when Hartselle won the state championship. The shortstop had a monster season that saw him set a state record with 103 hits. He hit .488 with 18 home runs, 28 doubles and 78 RBIs.
In 2014, Blackwood suffered a broken hand that cut down on his swing and his numbers. He hit just .448 that season with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. He finished his career with a school record 33 career home runs before going to play at Alabama-Birmingham.
For the record, it took a lot to edge Blackwood out for The Daily’s POY honor in his senior season. Ardmore’s Cody Reed did it by pitching his Tigers to the 4A state championship series before being drafted that summer in the second round of the Major League draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
When Bowerman was honored by The Daily in 2002, he was part of a two-player combo with teammate Brad Hand that gave Lawrence County baseball a great two-year run. Hand was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2001.
Bowerman starred at the plate and on the mound in his senior season. He hit .410 for the Red Devils with six home runs and 35 RBIs. On the mound, he fashioned a 5-2 record with a 1.69 ERA. He had 71 strikeouts in 54 innings. Bowerman went on to play at Alabama-Huntsville.
Meadows was honored in 2000 for leading Hartselle to a state championship with his work on the mound and at the plate. When it came to pitching, he was almost perfect that season with a 14-1 record. He struck out 86 in 91 innings while posting a 2.46 ERA.
The future UAH Charger was just as good swinging the bat. He hit .431 with 73 RBIs and 17 doubles.
The final round of voting for Class 5A-7A softball starts Thursday. On Friday, it’s Class 1A-4A baseball. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A softball.
You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
